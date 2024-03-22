LFL Spring Split: Gentle Mates surprise BK ROG, Vitality. The bee continues its motion

Gentle mats beat the odds

The first match of the LFL playoffs pits BK ROG against the Gentle Mets. Note that BKR chose Gentle Mets, as BKR finished third in the regular season. We left this BKR in pretty good shape at the end of the regular season. We can reasonably consider them as honest challengers in these playoffs. For their part, the Mets qualified on the last day of the regular season, after several weeks of big slumps for Ica’s team. In this match, BKR starts favourites.

The first match of the meeting quickly turned to BKR’s advantage. Gentle Mets bet on scaling, and this is ignored when Ika is surprised in the midlane in the fourth minute of the match. From that moment on, BKR started a merciless snowball that left the Gentle Mets with no chance of a comeback. BAO’s Smolder, Ragner’s Fiora, and Cassiopeia haven’t had time to reach their full potential. After 30 minutes of a controlled match, BKR lead 1-0 in this BO5.

The Gentle Mets will recover after this first loss. Despite a good opening game, BKR would sail to its feet this time looking to blindly challenge Baron Nashor, after recovering the hextech spirit. BKR is immediately punished by a very nice combo of ultimates from Ragner’s Rumble, and White’s Rell. The latter will confirm his very good performance with a solid smile especially on the elder that allows the Mets to take advantage on the map by recovering two blockers. A critical win for the Mets who still needed 3 Baron Nashores and 2 Elders to overcome BK ROG.

The appearance of the following two matches is relatively similar. Gentlemen win very close, slow-paced matches, And this is attributed to two components. First, a mid/jungle duo (Ica/White) that is gaining strength compared to BKR which is increasingly in trouble. Second, Allies can count on a Gala BAO who will face an absolutely flawless Hans Samdi in this match. The latter did everything to win the match, but found himself alone, surrounded by teammates up to his standards.

BK ROG Genulte lost to the Mets with a score of 3-1. BK ROG did not show his best face, And they paid it off against the Gentle Mets, certainly not flamboyant, but who knew Showcase their roster experience. So they will face the winner of the match between Vitality.Bee and Team GO.

life force Bee dominates old GO

Another matchup of the Spring Split playoffs that pits teams with opposing dynamics against each other. On one hand, Vitality.Bee is brimming with confidence, with the team making an incredible comeback that took them to fourth place in the regular season. On the other hand, GO is in trouble having ended the regular season with 4 straight losses. He was overtaken in the ranking by equal vitality.B.

This second clash in the playoffs has nothing to do with the one that took place earlier in the week. The Vitality.Bee completely annihilates old GO in all aspects of the game. The first two matches of this BO5 are won in 27 minutes. Vitality drafts are good, and executed very well by players with full confidence, the result is obvious. Skirmishes, team fights are dominated by vitality who don’t hesitate and don’t leave room for comebacks from GOs.

Despite all this, GO does not give up. The third match is more tense between the two teams. The start of the game is tough, Vitality is still just as aggressive, except this time, GO responds, and doesn’t give up. The Lotus Jacks cause a lot of problems, and Jezu’s smolder pick is starting to reach its full potential. GO begins to believe it, but the vitality is too strong for their day’s adversary. We just play better individually and collectively. Every vitality player contributes to the success of his team, But it was Czajek’s Tristana in particular that reigned supreme in this match. After 34 minutes of play, Vitality destroyed the opposition alliance.

With this 3-0 second, Vitality.Bee qualifies for the next round. GO completely dominated during this BO5, And should bow down to those stronger than them. In the next round, Vitality will face Gentle Mates for a spot in the EMEA Masters, And given the performances of the two teams, Vitality is the favorite.