LFL Spring Split 2024 Playoffs Tree and Schedule

The LFL Spring Split 2024 playoffs begin next week, Wednesday March 20, with a BO5 between BK ROG and Gentle Mets. Directly qualified for the second round, BDS Academy and Carmine Corp Blue will play their first match on March 27 and the final on April 5.

The pressure will increase by one level

The LFL Spring Split 2024 regular season is now over, the last matches of the regular season were played last night, yet another day of competition which ended with a win for the Gentle Mets over Team GO. In terms of general classification, BDS Academy is in first place with a record of 15 wins and 3 losses, two lengths behind Carmine Corp Blue. By finishing first and second respectively, these two teams qualified directly for the second round.

Both these teams have also confirmed their tickets for the next edition of the EMEA Masters. As we explained earlier, BDS Academy and Carmine Corp Blue are guaranteed a top 3 finish in the playoffs, and with the seeding set by Riot Games, which offers LFL 3 slots for the EMEA Masters Spring Split 2024, they’re in for it. A guaranteed moment of at least play-in and qualifying for the finals of the playoffs would allow them to finish in the top 2 and gain direct access to the main event.

In the rest of the rankings, BK ROG took 3rd place on the podium, ahead of Vitality.Bee, Team GO and Gentle Mates. Unfortunately, this Spring Split 2024 is already over for Solari, Gameword, Team du Sud and Aegis who did not meet the challenge of finishing the regular season in the top 6.

Now it’s time to focus on the next phase of the tournament, the LFL Spring Split Season 2024 Playoffs. In terms of format, the French league will evolve to the same format as last year, i.e. the so-called classic system and similar to the format implemented in other ERL leagues; This BO5 has a “Direct Elimination” tree with a BYE for the top 2 placed teams.

Round 1 – 3rd seed chooses to play 5th or 6th seed, 4th seed plays the rest of the team.

Round 2 – The 1st and 2nd seeded teams face each other in a “juggernaut” match, and the winners of the 1st round matches also face each other.

Round 3 / Semi-Finals – The loser of the “Juggernaut” match faces the winner of the other match in the second round.

Round 4 / Final – “Juggernaut” and the winners of the 3rd round face each other.

LFL Playoff Schedule

Wednesday 20 March



6:00 pm : BKR vs M8

Thursday 21 March



6:00 pm : VITB vs GO

Wednesday 27 March



6:00 pm : BDSA vs KCB

Thursday 28 March



6:00 pm : Round 2

Friday March 29



6:00 pm : Round 3

Friday 5 April



6:00 pm : Grand Finale

Playoff tree