LFL Spring Split: 2 New Teams Qualify For Playoffs, 5 Still In The Race!

Rankings after Week 8 matches

BDSA and KCB in EMEA Masters, GO and BKR in playoffs

With 2 wins against 2 top 5 teams (BKR and KCB), BDS.A validates its ticket for EMEA Masters. As we explained to you earlier, a top 2 finish in the regular season in the LFL gives you at least access to the EMEA Masters play-in. Thanks to its 2 wins, BDS.A is also guaranteed to take first place in the regular season. So BDS.A will have the best seeding for the playoffs.

They will be joined by KCB who have also booked their tickets for the EMEA Masters. This is good news, as it means that KCB will be able to Defend his title from last summer. With a score of 11 wins to 5 losses, KCB guaranteed a second place finish in the regular season, Even there she can Defend your LFL Championship title (Summer 2023).

On the GO and BKR side, the situation is slightly different. With this week’s results, Both teams have qualified for the playoffs. however, The results of the approach to the playoffs are not the most reassuring, Especially for BKR. Indeed, BKR have lost 5 times in the last 8 matches. For GO, it’s more of a consistency issue in performance that has to be fixed. Seed 3 will probably be played between these two.

5 candidates are available for 2 posts

With GO and BKR not far behind, the battle for the playoffs is in full swing. Since the beginning of the return matches, Solari and Vitality B have followed a very similar path. For these two designs, we can see that work pays off. Compared to the start of the season, The level of play has gone up and we feel a chemistry is forming between every member of the team (This is more striking at Vitality B). HASIn week 2-0, qualifications are awarded for almost both, But you still have to make sure you win one of your next two matches to validate your ticket to the playoffs. Auspicious Calendar Coincidence, Both will be played on the final day of the regular season!

Things are not looking good for the gentle mats. team Poor performance continues And currently in a vicious circle from which it seems difficult to escape. A narrow win against the Aegis allows Eika and his teammates to still believe in him heading into next week. On the other hand, theTheir fate is no longer entirely in their hands, We have to believe some results going in their direction.

After a good phase in the middle of the season, Gamewords are experiencing a major slowdown. On a 4 game losing streak, the playoffs are almost out of reach. Here it is Same situation for Team du Sud Who were close to achieving the feat, but defeat against Solari almost certainly buried their hopes. For these two structures, the chances are very low, But a miracle can always happen!

With another week at 0-2, the Aggies continue their painful losing streak. The team of Mistermv, Shaunz and DFG are now officially out of the playoff race. However, he can try to end his season on a high note by picking up a victory or two next week.