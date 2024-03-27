Less than €700 for a laptop? Head over to Cdiscount and our pick at rock-bottom prices – LaptopSpirit

You’re looking for the perfect laptop PC for a budget of no more than €700. We are here to help you. Because Cdiscount sells many models of laptop PCs all year round, we have put together a small selection of models under 700 euros for versatile and gamer profiles.

HP 15s-fq2059nf Silver – Cover Pack + Microsoft 365 Personal 15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i3-1125G4, Intel UHD Graphics Xe (G4), 500 GB SSD, 1.7 Kg Supplied in a pack with Cover and Microsoft 365 PersonalHP 15s-fq2066nf A thin and light versatile laptop PC suitable for high definition with its 15-inch full HD anti-glare screen that benefits from USB-C connectivity and a fast 512 GB SSD storage that reinforces its responsiveness. This ultrabook with its elegant silver design…

Medion Akoya E16423 (MD62558) Grey 16″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-1155G7, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 2.0 Kg A discreet, affordable laptop PC with its slim and light gray design Medion Akoya E16423 (MD62558) Thanks to its Intel Tiger Lake Quad Core i5-1155G7 processor with graphics solution in a comfortable 16-inch format, it performs well in everyday use and moderate gaming…



HP 15-fc0071nf Silver – Ryzen 5 15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 7520U, AMD Radeon 610M, 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg Interesting Cheap Laptop PC, TheHP 15-fc0071nf It benefits from a good amount of 16 GB RAM and AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 7520U Mendocino processor to provide good performance in daily use. Featuring a 15-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen, this Windows 11 laptop benefits from a speedy 512 GB SSD storage…

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 (82K2027WFR) Black – RTX 2050, Without Windows 15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 500 GB SSD, 2.3 Kg An affordable gaming laptop PC supplied without Windows Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 (82K2027WFR) Scalable supports games that are not supported thanks to its GeForce RTX 2050 ray tracing NVIDIA Ampere graphics card. This GPU that accelerates multimedia processing is supported by a powerful AMD Cezanne Ryzen 5 5500H quad core processor, 8 GB memory…

Asus Vivobook 16 R1600PA-MB128W Silver 16″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-11300H, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.9 Kg Comfortable in its 16-inch format with a 16/10 Full HD IPS screen,Asus VivoBook 16 R1600PA-MB128W A thin and light laptop PC equipped with 8 GB RAM and a powerful Intel Tiger Lake-H Quad Core i5-11300H processor with Iris Xe graphics suitable for moderate gaming. Equipped with a fast 512 GB SSD storage that further strengthens its responsiveness, this Windows 11 Ultrabook is also equipped with an elegant silver design…

Asus VivoBook S15 S1504FA-L11098W Silver – OLED 15″ OLED 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 7520U, AMD Radeon 610M, 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg Perfect for students with 10 hours of battery lifeAsus VivoBook Go 15 OLED S1504FA-L11098W High fidelity portable PC with its 15-inch full HD anti-glare OLED DCI-P3 screen and retro keyboard and eac…



Asus TUF Gaming F15 TUF567ZC4-HN227 – RTX 3050, 144Hz, without Windows 15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-12500H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 500 GB SSD, 2.2 Kg An affordable gaming laptop without Windows Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX567ZC4-HN227 (TUF567ZC4-HN227) Supports a number of games thanks to its NVIDIA Ampere GeForce RTX 3050 ray tracing graphics card. This GPU also boosts multimedia processing like a hybrid Core i5-12500HIntel Alder Lake processor and 16 GB of high-performance RAM, storage…

