Leroy Merlin offers you the DEWALT eccentric sander at an unbeatable price!

Also called “robo-orbital,” the eccentric sander is a tool that has revolutionized the daily lives of many DIYers due to its versatility and ease of use. Leroy Merlin offers this corded eccentric sander from DEWALT brand, at a very attractive price. Let’s explore its features together.

The Eccentric Sander: A Tool of Unequal Flexibility?

Despite its sane appearance, the eccentric sander has more than one string to its bow.

In fact, she Different materials can be used for sanding But also as a shiner or polisher, which allows you to shine your bodywork.

for that, Equip it not only with abrasive discs but with leather or polishing discs, which are ideal for enhancing noble materials. such as marble.

Unlike orbital sanders, eccentric sanders Produces a slight vibration during its oscillating movementwhich allows it to avoid leaving marks or scratches on the worked surface.

However, it is recommended Do not use the device in a humid environment.

The initiation should be done in the open air Before gently placing the device on the work surface.

DEWALT DWE6423 Model: An exceptional offer from Leroy Merlin

Thanks to its controlled finishing system, Leroy Merlin provides you with a turnkey tool that allows you to control the friction speed to reduce friction at start-up, thus facilitating your DIY projects.

Featuring an easy-to-access, waterproof switchThis device provides the user with instant control over the speed of the sand.

Its motor, with a power of 280 watts, Capable of delivering 8,000 to 12,000 orbits per minute, it provides great flexibility for sanding a variety of materials while minimizing surface irregularities.

But that’s not all! is the device Equipped with 2.6mm orbit and 125mm support platewhich allows efficient sanding in all directions.

Anti-vibration technology This sander significantly improves user comfort and safety, allowing prolonged use without fatigue.

Its “DEWALT Airlock” technology Direct connection to the extractor ensures a clean working environment by facilitating dust removal.

DEWALT’s XR 18V ​​range is designed to meet the expectations of the most demanding customersEnsures versatility and daily reliability without compromise.

Sander’s technical sheet

Here are the technical details of the device that will adapt all the materials during your DIY projects:

Abrasive format : 125

: 125 Diameter of Oscillation (in mm) : 2.6

: 2.6 Number of Oscillations (per minute) : 12,000

: 12,000 Speed ​​(in rpm) : 12,000

: 12,000 Variable speed: Yes

Yes Anti-vibration system : Yes

: Yes Abrasive connection type : from the beginning

: from the beginning Suction type : Bag and outer attachment

: Bag and outer attachment Cable length (in m) :2

:2 Accessories are provided : Textile dust bag.

Don’t wait any longer and get this device from Leroy Merlin now For only €90.90.

