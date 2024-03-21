Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 (82XV00GGFR), Intel Creative Gaming Laptop with RTX 4060 for 15″ 144Hz Latest Games Without Windows – LaptopSpirit

Our take on the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 (82XV00GGFR).

Supplied without windows Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 (82XV00GGFR) A creative gaming laptop that supports the latest games thanks to its high-end NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4060 ray tracing graphics card. This GPU also boosts multimedia processing such as 16 GB of RAM and a high-performance Intel Raptor Lake-H Core i7-13620H hybrid processor as well as a fast 512 GB SSD storage that reinforces its responsiveness. Designed for gaming and creating, this versatile laptop is also equipped with a 15-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen with a frequency of 144Hz, which improves fluidity in games, a backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Features of Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 (82XV00GGFR).

screen 15.6″ Full HD LED IPS 144Hz ComfyView 45% NTSC 350cd/m² (1920×1080, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor Intel Core i7-13620H Raptor Lake-H (10 cores: 6P 2.4 GHz, 4E 1.8 GHz) Installed RAM (Maximum) 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR5 4800 MHz (64 GB), 2 slots (occupied) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB dedicated GDDR6 (2370MHz, 115W), integrated in Intel Iris Xe processor Collection 512 GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4, 2242) + 1 free M.2 slot Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen2) + 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (140W), HDMI 2.1 (8K@60Hz) network 6-axis Wi-Fi (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2 + Gigabit Ethernet Backlit keyboard yes (white) Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 Speakers (2 x 2W) Nahimic Gaming Audio operating system – Announced autonomy / battery 4 hours / Li-ion 4 cells 60Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.4 kg / 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1-25.2

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 (82XV00GGFR) faces competition

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 (82XV00GGFR) is currently available Promotion on Amazon And it ranks as the only one in its category to offer such high-performance and the latest Intel processors and graphics cards but faces competitors supplied with Windows and/or less expensive.

If this Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 (82XV00GGFR) doesn’t meet all your criteria, you’ll find other configurations for gaming with a similar budget in our gaming laptop guide. For the same budget, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the biggest impact on performance.

Chassis, Connectors, Screen of Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 (82XV00GGFR).

The dark storm gray design with its angular lines has a distinctly gamer and yet relatively calm look.

On the other hand, to take advantage of its capabilities, it’s in your best interest to install a full operating system, such as a Linux or Windows distribution.

For example, we will be able to take advantage of NVIDIA Optimus technology that evaluates graphics requirements in real time based on the tasks performed. When the performance of the integrated Iris Xe graphics solution in the processor proves insufficient, Optimus switches automatically and in real time to the dedicated graphics card.

With Iris one or the other, you can clearly see photos and videos.

In any case, this creative gaming laptop PC integrates good connectivity – located mainly on the back – including sound, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 x wireless modules and Ethernet ports to communicate and connect remotely. and audio, a practical HDMI video output. Easily connect it to a TV or monitor For example, 1 USB-C also 3 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantees 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 if USB 3.0 devices are plugged into it.

A backlighting system is of course fitted on the chiclet keyboard. Once activated, you can better distinguish the keys when the ambient light is low.

With its frequency of 144Hz, the screen clearly improves general fluidity, including games, compared to the standard 60Hz, which gamers will appreciate.

The screen also has remarkable viewing angles, both vertically and horizontally, thanks to its IPS technology. However, it’s a shame it’s not top-notch because then we would have benefited from more faithful colorimetry than average.

For the rest, the screen adopts classic specifications for this type of computer and its anti-reflective treatment makes it more readable in bright environments (e.g. outdoors) than glossy panels while its 16:9 format and its Full HD definition make it . It is suitable for videos.

Performance, autonomy of Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 (82XV00GGFR)

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 (82XV00GGFR) is a versatile 15-inch gaming and creative computer that offers a choice of operating systems.

Thanks to this gaming laptop PC you can play the latest games. Because it has a dedicated high-end NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4060 ray tracing graphics card.

The GeForce RTX 4060 will also be interesting for ray tracing creatives as it accelerates multimedia processing using GPU computing power (eg Adobe suite, VSDC, Sony Vegas).

In games, GeForce RTX 4060 ray tracing is well supported by the combination of a Core i7-13620H Intel Raptor Lake processor with 16 GB of RAM with 10 hybrid cores.

The average performance delivered by this core will delight maximum users which will especially delight creators.

Because it provides, among other things, faster processing than 8 GB DDR4/5 as well as the classic Quad/Hexa Core. We clearly feel the difference in RAM and CPU-intensive work using multi-core, such as video editing, photo editing or 3D rendering.

On the storage side Lenovo offers 2 slots, one free which is useful for increasing capacity if needed by adding another SSD.

As a base, this versatile creative gaming laptop comes with a 512 GB SSD, which has the same capacity as standard hard drives.

Of course, if this proves too tight and you don’t want to play with screwdrivers, you can use a storage module like a USB 3.0/USB-C device to get faster transfers.

In any case, SSD offers many advantages compared to hard drives, such as higher shock resistance, lower energy consumption, silent operation and even higher speed.

Specifically, for example, online game cards can be accessed faster with an SSD while games/software launch, processing and start/stops are handled faster.

Thanks to SSD we actually achieve better fluidity and responsiveness in use than hard drives.

Finally, in terms of autonomy, expect about 4 hours of battery operation at light consumption for this versatile multimedia-oriented creative gaming laptop PC (with Optimus, about 2 times less) , treatment).

It can be attached to a ventilated support to limit its temperature (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).