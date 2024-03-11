Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL00AQFR), 17″ Full HD Laptop PC Silver Intel Versatile Thin and Light Ultrabook – LaptopSpirit

Our take on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL00AQFR).

Relatively thin and light for a cheap 17-inch laptop Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL00AQFR) The 17-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen benefits from more faithful than average sRGB colors and good performance in everyday use, moderate gaming and light multimedia processing thanks to its 16 GB RAM and its Intel Alder Lake Core i5 processor – 1235U. Hybrid with Intel Iris Xe graphics solution. This upgradeable Windows 11 Ultrabook is also equipped with a speedy 512 GB SSD storage with an elegant silver design that bolsters its responsiveness and Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C connectivity.



699€



Features of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL00AQFR).

screen 17” Full HD LED IPS 72% NTSC 100% sRGB 300cd/m² (1600×900, Anti-Glare) processor Intel Core i5-1235U Alder Lake (10 cores: 2P 1.3 GHz, 8E 0.9 GHz, TDP 15W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 16 GB (8 GB solder + 8 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz (32 GB), 1 slot (occupied) graphic card Integrated in Intel Iris Xe processor Collection 512 GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4, 2242) + 1 free 2.5-inch slot Connections 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), HDMI 1.4b (2.5K@60Hz), SD Card Reader network 6-axis Wi-Fi (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2 Backlit keyboard – Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 Speakers (2 x 1.5W) Dolby Audio operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 5 hours / Li-ion 3 cells 38Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.04 kg / 399 x 274 x 19.9

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL00AQFR) faces competition

Currently showing Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL00AQFR). Promotion at Darty and at Fnac. It offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is one of the least expensive to offer such a recent and high-performance low-consumption processor and graphics solution with a screen with such faithful colors.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL00AQFR).

Despite its large, very comfortable format, it is relatively thin and light and has an elegant and discreet appearance thanks to its arctic gray silver design.

This versatile laptop integrates good connectivity with its Wi-Fi 6x and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless modules for remote communications and connections, its audio port, its practical HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor, for example, its USB -C. But its 2 USB including 1 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantees 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 if USB 3.0 devices are connected to it.

The screen will delight demanding users as it displays more faithful colors than average with remarkable viewing angles both horizontally and vertically thanks to its sRGB and IPS specifications.

The screen is also suitable for high definition content such as videos thanks to its Full HD definition and 16:9 format.

Thanks to its anti-reflective treatment, the screen is more readable than a glossy panel in bright environments (e.g. outdoors) and is quieter on the eyes during prolonged use.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL00AQFR) performance, autonomy

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL00AQFR) is a 17-inch laptop designed for everyday general purpose use.

It is based on a low consumption Intel Alder Lake Core i5-1235U processor with 16 GB RAM as well as 10 hybrid cores and an integrated Iris Xe graphics solution.

As a result, it performs very well in everyday use, including viewing photos and videos or playing simple games.

But also using RAM and multi-core to carry out minor multimedia processing, such as light photo editing or video conversion.

Lenovo offers 2 storage slots here, including 1 in 2.5 inch format available to integrate a new SSD or hard drive if needed. and 1 in the M.2 format in which an SSD is inserted which provides better fluidity and responsiveness on a daily basis than a hard drive.

Thanks to the SSD, application start/stop, processing and launching are faster and for example we can access online game cards much faster.

Because an SSD is faster than a hard drive, it’s also more robust, consumes less energy, and is quieter.



The onboard SSD here offers a capacity of 512 GB which many models on the market offer but is also standard for hard drives.

However, if additional space is required, an external storage module can be used. We’d prefer a USB 3.0/USB-C device to take advantage of faster transfers.

As for autonomy, count on about 5 hours of battery operation for this ultrabook, whose controlled weight and beauty make it easy to transport for a 17-inch device that is nevertheless not the most nomadic by nature.