Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00H1FR), Cheap Laptop PC Silver Thin and Light AMD Octo Core Ryzen 7 Large Format 17″ – LaptopSpirit

Our take on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00H1FR).

Large, relatively thin and light format for a cheap laptop Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00H1FR) Which benefits from a 17-inch anti-glare IPS Full HD screen with sRGB colors that are more faithful than average, USB-C and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity but also a fast 512 GB SSD storage that reinforces its responsiveness. This scalable Windows 11 laptop with elegant silver design is based on AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Octo Core processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics and 8 GB RAM perfect for daily use and small games.



629€



Features of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00H1FR).

screen 17.3″ Full LED IPS 300cd/m² 72% NTSC 100% sRGB (1920×1080, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Lucienne (1.8 GHz, 8 cores, TDP 15W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 8 GB (4 GB solder + 4 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz (20 GB), 1 slot (occupied) graphic card Integrated in AMD Radeon Vega 8 processor Collection 512 GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4, 2242) + 1 free 2.5-inch slot Connections 1 USB 3.0 + 1 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), HDMI 1.4b, SD/SDHC/SDXC/MMC network 6-axis Wi-Fi (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2 Backlit keyboard – Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 Speakers (2 x 1.5W) Dolby Audio operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 6 Hours / Li-Polymer 38Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.1 kg / 399 x 274 x 19.9

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00H1FR) faces competition

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00H1FR) is currently displayed Promotion on Cdiscount And with a processor with such a large number of cores and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, it is positioned as the least expensive in its category to offer a Full HD IPS screen with such faithful colors (sRGB).

If this laptop does not fully meet your needs, we invite you to consult our cheap laptops and student laptop guides, where you will find other similar laptops that can constitute good alternatives to the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00H1FR ).

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00H1FR)

With its thin and light arctic gray silver design, this laptop has an elegant and discreet look.

This laptop PC integrates good connectivity with remote connections and communications with its USB-C, its Wi-Fi 6x and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless modules, for example its practical HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor, its audio The port or its 3 USBs are all compatible with both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0, with USB 3.0 guaranteeing 10 times faster transfers than USB 2.0 when a USB 3.0 device is plugged into it.

The screen will appeal to demanding users as it offers above average performance. Because it adopts sRGB and IPS specifications it displays more faithful colors than average as well as remarkable viewing angles both horizontally and vertically.

The screen is also very suitable for displaying videos and high definition content thanks to its 16:9 format and full HD definition.

Thanks to its anti-reflective treatment, the screen ensures better visibility in bright environments (e.g. outdoors) than glossy panels while being less tiring for the eyes over long periods of time.

Performance, autonomy of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00H1FR)

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00H1FR) is a relatively thin and light 17-inch laptop designed for everyday general purpose use.

It is scalable thanks to its 2 storage slots, 1 of which is free in the 2.5-inch format, to add an SSD or hard drive if necessary.

Basically, this laptop accommodates an SSD in the M.2 slot, the capacity of which corresponds to the standard for 512 GB hard drives and many (much) more expensive mobile computers offer.

On a day-to-day basis, SSDs guarantee better fluidity and responsiveness than hard drives. Because it is very fast, in addition to being silent, consumes less energy and is more resistant to shocks.

So startups/shutdowns are faster with an SSD than a hard drive, as are application launches. And the arrival of online sports cards is happening faster, for example.

With this laptop PC you have to be satisfied with small games because, logically given its position, it does not include a dedicated graphics card.

Here all the graphics are taken care of by the Radeon Vega 8 module inserted into the processor.

The processor here is AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Lucien Octo Core, which is coupled with 8 GB RAM to provide good performance in daily use like office automation and internet surfing.



What if 512 GB isn't enough? You can use an external storage unit such as a USB 3.0/USB-C device for faster transfers.

What if 512 GB isn’t enough? You can use an external storage unit such as a USB 3.0/USB-C device for faster transfers.

As for the autonomy, count on a battery operation of about 6 hours in light consumption that some people want to equip with a comfortable large format student laptop that is relatively thin and light and does not need a great autonomy.