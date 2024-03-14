Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GSFR), Affordable Laptop PC Silver Thin and Light 17″ AMD Ryzen 5 with Fast 512 GB SSD and Wi-Fi 6 – LaptopSpirit

Our take on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GSFR).

For good performance in everyday use in a large, comfortable format, you can turn on Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GSFR), an affordable laptop PC that is relatively thin and light despite its 17-inch anti-glare screen. This versatile Windows 11 laptop with an elegant silver design that benefits from USB-C and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity as well as a fast 512 GB SSD storage that enhances its responsiveness is based on an AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5500U processor with Radeon Vega 7 graphics. . A module suitable for light gaming as well as 8 GB RAM.



449€



Features of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GSFR).

screen 17.3″ WXGA++ HD LED 250cd/m² 60% NTSC (1600×900, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne (2.1 GHz, 6 cores, TDP 15W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 8 GB (4 GB solder + 4 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz (20 GB), 1 slot (occupied) graphic card Integrated in AMD Radeon Vega 7 processor Collection 512 GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4, 2242) + 1 free 2.5-inch slot for hard drive or SSD Connections 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), HDMI 1.4b, SD/SDHC/SDXC/MMC network 6-axis Wi-Fi (2×2), Bluetooth 5.1 Backlit keyboard – Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 Speakers (2 x 1.5W) Dolby Audio operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 6 Hours / Li-Polymer 38Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.1 kg / 399 x 274 x 19.9

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GSFR) faces competition

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GSFR) is currently available Promotion at E.Leclerc And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is one of the lowest prices to offer such a high-performance processor (Hexa Core) with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and such a high-capacity SSD in such a light case. Also a large format (17 inches).

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GSFR)

With its relatively thin and light large format arctic gray silver design, it has an elegant and discreet look.

This versatile laptop PC offers good connectivity that rivals many (much) more expensive models with its USB-C, its practical HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor, for example, its Wi-Fi 6 modules x And Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless remote connections and communications, its audio port or its 2 USBs are compatible with both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0, ensuring USB 3.0 transfers are 10 times faster than just USB 2.0 if you connect a USB 3.0 device. are you

Thanks to its anti-reflective treatment, the screen is more readable in bright environments (eg outdoors) than a glossy panel while being less tiring for the eyes over long periods of time.

The screen adopts a 16:9 format that lends itself well to displaying videos while its classic 1600×900 definition, lower than the more precise Full HD, gives it the advantage of displaying larger components, which some have problems with.

As a bonus, the screen’s color accuracy is above average, though lower than high-end IPS or OLED, which remains highly commendable at this price level.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GSFR) performance, autonomy

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GSFR) targets those who want a relatively thin and light large format laptop PC for versatile day-to-day use.

17 inches is clearly not the most portable out there. However, the weight and beauty contained here make it easy to transport this model that lasts about 6 hours on battery. This may be enough for some people looking for a comfortable large format student laptop.

In any case, this laptop PC provides good performance in everyday use, such as in office work and internet surfing. It is also suitable for viewing photos and HD videos or playing small games.

Because it is built with around 8 GB of RAM and low consumption AMD Hexa Core Lucienne Ryzen 5 5500U processor with Radeon Vega 7 graphics module.

Lenovo offers 2 storage slots with this laptop, including 1 free to accommodate a hard drive or SSD if you need more space.

As a base, a 512 GB SSD is integrated, an admirable capacity knowing that it conforms to the standard of hard drives and especially offered by many (many) more expensive models.



In any case, an SSD provides faster software launch and start/stop than a hard drive, or faster online game cards.

It must be said that SSD offers many advantages compared to hard drives: more robustness, quieter operation, lower energy consumption but also higher speed. The latter leads to better fluidity and responsiveness on a daily basis.