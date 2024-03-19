Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00F9FR), an affordable 17″ thin and light silver laptop PC under AMD Ryzen 5 with a fast 512 GB SSD – LaptopSpirit

Our take on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00F9FR).

A large, comfortable format and yet relatively thin and light, portable PC Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00F9FR) Its AMD Ryzen 5500U Hexa Core processor with 8 GB RAM and Radeon Vega 7 graphics is perfect for daily use and light gaming. This Windows 11 laptop comes with an elegant silver design that benefits from enhanced responsiveness through its fast 512 GB SSD storage. There is a 17-inch anti-glare screen but also connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C.

Features of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00F9FR).

screen 17.3″ WXGA++ HD LED 250cd/m² 60% NTSC (1600×900, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne (2.1 GHz, 6 cores, TDP 15W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 8 GB (4 GB solder + 4 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz (20 GB), 1 slot (occupied) graphic card Integrated in AMD Radeon Vega 7 processor Collection 512 GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4, 2280) + 1 free 2.5-inch slot for hard drive or SSD Connections 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), HDMI 1.4b, SD/SDHC/SDXC/MMC network 6-axis Wi-Fi (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2 Backlit keyboard – Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 Speakers (2 x 1.5W) Dolby Audio operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 6 Hours / Li-Polymer 38Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.1 kg / 399 x 274 x 19.9

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00F9FR) faces competition

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00F9FR)

It adopts a calm and elegant look with its elegant, relatively thin and light large-format arctic gray silver design.

This versatile laptop integrates good connectivity at a level offered by (much) more expensive models as it includes 1 USB-C, 6 x Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 modules for wireless remote connections and communications. -wire, an audio port, a practical HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor for example, also 2 USBs compatible with both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0, USB 3.0 10 times faster than USB 2.0 when a USB 3.0 device is plugged in Guarantees fast transfer. in

The screen is more faithful than its average colorimetry which is admirable, even if it is not provided by a high-end IPS panel, for example, logically considering the condition of this PC.

Because it is anti-reflective, the screen ensures better visibility than a glossy panel in bright environments (eg outdoors) while being less tiring for the eyes during prolonged use.

The screen is suitable for videos due to its 16:9 format while its standard definition of 1600×900 is lower than the more precise Full HD that displays larger elements, which is preferred by some people with vision problems.

Performance, autonomy of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00F9FR)

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00F9FR) is a versatile, relatively thin and light 17-inch laptop designed for everyday nomadic use.

It is ideal for everyday use such as internet surfing and office work, but also for viewing photos and videos or playing light games.

Because it is powered by an underpowered AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne Hexa Core processor that hosts Radeon Vega 7 graphics solution, supported by 8 GB of RAM.

This core is supported by SSD storage that provides much better fluidity and responsiveness on a day-to-day basis than a simple hard drive.

For example, application start/stop and launch is faster with an SSD than with a hard drive, and you can access online game cards faster.

SSDs actually offer several advantages over hard drives: obviously higher speed. But low energy consumption, silent operation or even greater robustness.

A 512 GB SSD is integrated here. This capability is on par with what many (much) more expensive models offer. But up to the standard of hard drives.

However, if you need more space, you can integrate another SSD or hard drive through the available 2.5 inch slot.

Or use an external storage device, preferably USB 3.0/USB-C, to take advantage of faster transfers.

As for the autonomy, the light use of the battery for this model is about 6 hours, which may interest some people who want to equip themselves with a relatively thin and light student laptop of a large comfortable format, knowing that by nature a 17-inch laptop is not the most. Portable is there.