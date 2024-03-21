LEGO Fortnite updates could open the door to more LEGO IPs

More original LEGO IPs could potentially be added to LEGO Fortnite in the future, if the game’s What’s New update is anything to go by.

The LEGO Group and Epic Games today announced the next evolution of LEGO Fortnite, with several exciting announcements coming from Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024. In addition to three new LEGO islands, budding game designers can now create their own content and qualify for potential winnings.

LEGO Prop Hunt, LEGO Battle Arena and LEGO Cat Island Adventure are all available now, offering very different new interactive experiences. Among these, the LEGO Battle Arena is of particular interest, as it features LEGO Ninjago’s Lloyd and the Masters of Spinjitzu. Players can sign up for special training at the LEGO Ninjago Dojo and compete against other trainees honing their skills.

LEGO Battle Arena follows the February launch of LEGO Raft Survival and LEGO Obby Fun, all of which feature minifigures and content inspired by current LEGO IP. With Pirates, NINJAGO, City, DREAMzz, and friends establishing the LEGO theme, there certainly seems to be the potential for more content like this to be added to LEGO Fortnite in the future.

The LEGO Group says its Fortnite journey is just the beginning, suggesting that more game modes, islands and themes could potentially be included on the company’s entire roadmap for 2024 and beyond. So in terms of pure speculation, there’s no reason why titles like Castle, Western, Space, Monkey Kid and even more original LEGO IPs can’t be included in the next LEGO Fortnite update.

Taking this idea to its logical conclusion, licensed properties and LEGO themes that have already appeared in the main Fortnite game could also be added. Content from Star Wars, Marvel, DC and Indiana Jones have been included in Fortnite in recent years, suggesting that with the right licensing deal, anything is possible. Indeed, many Marvel and Star Wars LEGO styles have already been added to LEGO Fortnite, so there’s always hope that there will be more options.

Of course, this is all speculation and wishful thinking, but the sky really does seem to be the limit when it comes to LEGO Fortnite, and it looks like TLG and Epic Games have only begun to scratch the surface of what could happen. route at a given time.

