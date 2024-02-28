LEGO Fortnite strengthens its content by offering new experiences called LEGO Islands

Pirates Board

Among the two new experiences offered are a series of game modes LEGO Islands, LEGO Raft Survival Defined as a survival game on the open sea, during which the team must stay afloat as long as possible thanks to the construction of platforms and rafts while avoiding the barracuda ship’s devastating cannonballs from the firm hand of the demonic Blackbeard.

Players also have to collect treasures and resources like wood to help build these rafts and thus survive as long as possible.

Ninja “LEGO” Warrior

Another experience that unifies the series LEGO Islands is called LEGO Obby Fun. This is a mix between the famous ninja warrior obstacle course and Just up!The event that swept the networks at the end of the year where you had to climb higher and higher through obstacles without falling.

With this experience, LEGO Fortnite Thus, it offers its first obstacle course on the theme of LEGO, following a course made of bricks and conceived by the designers of the famous Danish brand. It’s up to you to climb, somersault, carefully avoiding traps set by pizza, hot dogs or even a majestic unicorn.

Hence these two experiences Available in LEGO Fortnite right now. Fortnite Still available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, cloud and mobile.