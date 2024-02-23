LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival updates are here | Xbox

Epic Games intends to make the latest new experiences released in Fortnite last! While waiting for information about the Disney Metaverse that should come to Fortnite, three games released in December 2023 are entitled to a new update today.

LEGO Fortnite update details

Update Nice catch Available today for LEGO Fortnite. It adds fish, recipes and new equipment to help you during your adventures. Here are the new features.

Build a fishing rod Typical fishing rod Atypical fishing rod Rare fishing rod Epic Fishing Rod

Live to catch up

Orange fish blue fish green fish Warrior fish Blue-black shieldfish Purple thermal fish Raven thermal fish Silver thermal fish Bluebird Purple Bluebird Yellow Bluebird Blue fry Cuddly Jellyfish Blue jellyfish Lava Chile Fish

Preparation of fish Fish Preparer, you can convert your fish into fish fillets! (To unlock the Fish Preparer blueprint, build or use a sawmill.)

Create a fishing area with bait buckets Throw bait into the water to attract them and create a fishing spot. To get bait, you need a bait bucket. These are available in four rarity levels.

Adding sand and glass

Zooming with spotting

Follow the compass

New Villages (Troller and Martin)

New amulet

New outfits

Fortnite Festival Update Details

The Fortnite Festival Season 2 update is available today. Here are new features including the arrival of Lady Gaga.

Season 2 will be released on February 22 with the 28.30 update and will end on April 22, 2024 at 6 am (CEST). Throughout Season 2, progress through your Talent Festival Pass to unlock new instruments, music tracks, and more! This pass has a free rewards track and a bonus track.

When you’re in the lobby of the Fortnite Festival experience (Main Stage or Improv Stage), click Festival Pass at the top of the screen. This is where you’ll find a button to reveal your Talent Festival Pass as well as find Festival Quests!

Free rewards

Battery Carpenter

Retro Beat Track (8-Bit Beat)

Bloom track

Track the best shoots

Aura bubbles

Guitar Juggler Emote

Thanks Emote

Rewards paid

Aura Music Hack

Enigmatic Gaga outfit

Chromatica Scraper

Keytar Chromatica

Track Nellie Foot. City Spud – Ride Wit Me

Soundgarden Track – Black Hole Sun

Trek Topic w/ A7S – Breaking Me

Lady Gaga Track – Poker Face

The rewards track also features the Aurora Borealis aura and Lady Gaga-themed items such as The Gaga Collection loading screen, the Kindness Punk emote, and the Sign Signal back accessory.

Rocket Racing Update Details

A time trial mode update for Rocket Racing is available today. Here are the new features.

New time trial mode

Try to set the best possible time on your favorite slope variations like Riviera, Anaconda and Olympus. Each game has a multi-minute countdown, giving you plenty of time to complete multiple laps (“runs”) and make your perfect way to the finish line! As you rush through the time trial, don’t panic if you see your ghost. This very scary look is here to show you your precise drive during your best round of the game. Fix mistakes to shave precious seconds off your best time. You can play time trials in both public and private games. If you’re playing with other people, don’t worry about running into them. Player collisions are disabled in time trials, so you can focus on your lap times. On the other hand, you cannot avail the Aspiration Bonus. Start Line Turbo is also disabled in this mode. Your best time on a track will be displayed on the season scoreboard for that track. So you can see how your talent ranks against drivers from around the world. There’s also a Friends Scoreboard where you can compare your times with your epic friends for bragging rights! But don’t rest on your laurels, because the scoreboard is reset to zero every season. To access this new mode, simply select a track in the time trial row of Rocket Racing game modes or select a time trial mode with rotating tracks.

A new invention

Every good invention starts with a spark! Time Trial Launch Complete rounds in Time Trial to advance to quests. By completing the first quest, you unlock the new Sprintspark Trail! Complete other quests to unlock 13 colors for the Sprintspark trial.

Other new features