LEGO Fortnite developer Epic Games has been hacked

Fortnite has denied claims it was hacked following reports of a possible ransomware attack.

CyberDaily (via Eurogamer ) reports that Epic Games was the victim of a potential cyber attack, claiming that around 200 GB of data was stolen from the company. According to Mogilevich, the group claimed responsibility, the data included “emails, passwords, full names, payment information, source code and many other data”, but it is not known at this stage whether the data belongs to employees, customers or customers. . Epic Games. Both

The report goes on to say that Mogilevich is now trying to extort money from Epic Games in exchange for what was stolen or sell the data to another party, with a March 4 deadline to satisfy their demands. Apparently, the hackers have yet to reveal proof of the alleged crime, but the company behind Fortnite and LEGO



Fortnite has already responded.

In an official statement to Eurogamer from an Epic Games spokesperson, the developer said: “We are investigating but there is currently no evidence that these claims are legitimate. (Ransomware Group) Mogilievich has not contacted Epic or provided proof of the truth of these allegations.

“When we saw these allegations,” the statement continued, “a third-party tweet contained a screenshot of a dark web page.” Arty, we started investigating in minutes and contacted Mogilevich to get evidence. Mogilevich did not answer. This is the closest thing we’ve seen to an answer Tweetwhere they allegedly requested $15,000 and “proof of funds” to hand over the alleged data.

The alleged cyberattack follows a number of high-profile video game companies facing similar problems, most recently targeting Spider-Man developer Insomniac. The latest news comes a day after Epic Games added two new modes to LEGO Fortnite and rumors of a potentially monetized game at some point in the future.

