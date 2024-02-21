LEC Winter Split 2024 records better audience than 2023 edition, thanks to co-streaming?

G2 Esports won the LEC Winter Split 2024 Grand Final against MAD Lions KOI 3-1, becoming champions of the European League. The match set an audience record with 830,816 viewers, surpassing the 2023 peak by 49.55%. The average audience in this winter split also increased by 24.35% to 337,367 viewers.

A generally positive Winter Split, but with some subtleties

EMEA is the “new” champion in the European League; The LEC Winter Split 2024 Grand Final between two of the best teams in this winter segment took place on Sunday 18 February and ended a very intense Bo5 with Hans Sama and G2 Esports winning 3-1 against MAD Lions KOI. , became the new champions of the EMEA league. At the same time, they confirmed their qualification for the MSI and LEC Finals.

This competitive segment was the starting point for this new season, the European season divided into three parts ending with the LEC Finals. The final between G2 Esports and MAD Lions KOI was not only a clash between the top two teams, but also a pivotal moment for viewer and fan engagement around the league.





According to data provided by Esports Charts, the final reached a peak audience of 830,816, making it the most popular match of the Winter Split 2024, an impressive figure that is only surpassed by the previous year in the same period (an increase of 49.55). . %) compared to the Winter Split 2023), but also all audience peaks for the 2023 season. Average viewers also increased compared to last year, increasing by 24.35% from 271,373 to 337,367. This increase in audience numbers, both in terms of peak audience and average audience, testifies to a certain growth and growing attraction for this new season of European competition, the 2024 season marked by the arrival of a new organization, Carmine Corp. , through disease returns, or through mergers of structures giving rise to new entities such as MAD Lions KOI and GiantX.

Co-flow in defense of LEC?

The co-streaming system installed within the Riot Games Arena undeniably played a crucial role in growing the audience for the LEC, demonstrating the significant impact that influential and admired personalities from the competition can have on fan engagement on the community. The participation of luminaries such as Kameto, Ibai and Cadrell in the co-streams has not only enriched the viewing experience for fans, but also broadened the reach of the event, attracting viewers who may not regularly tune in to traditional competitions.



Caedrel and Ibai during the LEC Winter Split 2024 Final @RiotGames







In the face of challenges posed by recent layoff announcements and staffing issues within the LEC, co-streaming has proven to be a critical strategic support for organizers. The success of this approach, which has contributed significantly to audience growth, offers a promising way to navigate turbulent times and strengthen community engagement around the championship. The viewership generated by co-streaming, thanks to the involvement of influential figures, not only helped maintain interest in the LEC during potentially difficult times, but also demonstrated the value of diversified broadcast strategies. In this context, LECs may rely more on co-streaming for future segments.

The interest generated by the final between G2 Esports and MAD Lions KOI during LEC Winter Split 2024 highlights the unique dynamics of viewership and popularity of matches in the competition, marking the meeting as one of the most popular in the segment. Although the Finals drew significant audiences, it remains the only playoff game to appear in the segment’s top 5 most popular games this winter, showing an interesting trend where, generally speaking, the playoffs have drawn more viewers. This specificity reflects the continued attraction and loyalty of fans to specific teams and specific matchups throughout the regular season. Carmine Corp, in particular, stands out in this regard, with three of its matches being among the most watched matches of the Winter Split. Their match against MAD Lions KOI reached second place in terms of popularity with 741,450 viewers, behind the final, showing the deep commitment and interest shown by a large part of the community for this team.





G2 crowned LEC Winter Split 2024 champions @RiotGames

