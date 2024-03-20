LEC Spring Split: Home Stretch in Playoff Race!

Rankings after Week 2 matches

Fnatic/G2 already qualified, SK and BDS are disappointed

In this second weekend of the regular season, 2 teams have already qualified: Fnatic and G2.

Fnatic is the only team to win 3 out of 3 matches played this week. Obsession is convincing, and even if everything is not perfect, They show progress compared to the Winter Split. They managed to defeat G2 who attempted a draft that was very difficult to play against Fnatic in form. Fnatic temporarily holds the lead in the LEC (Winning head-to-head against Fnatic G2). for its part, G2 ends its second week 2-1. Besides his mistake against Fnatic, G2 still dominates its opponents. A loss to Fnatic at least adds some suspense for the upcoming playoffs.

Back in the standings, we find Heretics and Vitality, at 4-2. After a week in 2-1, Both of these teams can head into the final week of the regular season with confidence. Qualification is almost already achieved, and it will take an unbelievable scenario not to qualify for the rest. For the Heathens, the picks were wise in the offseason, Zwyro is good for the team, and Triumbi brings a lot to the collective. (Besides his thrash which was pretty good). It is getting better, but there is still plenty of room for improvement. about vitality, We see a slight improvement over the Winter Split, But there is still a lot of waste in the matches.

Slightly ahead of the standings, SK and BDS are in the middle of the table with a score of 3-3. The German structure is in trouble. She did not walk away from the correctional facility with a week at 0-3. A win against Casey on the last day of Week 2 is almost a miracle. SK are still finding themselves, the team’s level of play is very inconsistent (individually and collectively). For BDS, it is somewhat the same thing. The difference is that the Swiss structure showed a lot more in the Winter Split, and it appeared to be one of the best European teams at the beginning of the season. With 3 wins on the clock, both these teams are in a good position to reach the finals, But you still have to win the match to stay safe.

MAD/KC can still believe, Rogue and GiantX are on the brink

If BDS is unrecognizable compared to the level of play displayed during the Winter Split, the same is true for the MAD Lions. What happened to the finalists from the previous split? There are no more weird choices, the aggression of the past is no longer controlled, we make a lot of mistakes in the midgame. You’d think it’s because of the progress of other teams, but it’s not, which is very worrying for Elyoya’s team. Currently at 2-4, the Spanish structure is close to disaster, and can only be saved by the poor level of the teams behind it. These are not this week’s results (1-2). Which will reassure MAD Lions fans.

On the Carmine Corp side, things are better compared to Winter Split. Players are a little more confident, and drafts are starting to match player profiles. Even if we can notice some progress, KC still has a hard time managing their advantage in the midgame, and it has cost them matches. The weekend defeat against SK is very bad for morale. A victory would have allowed the Carmine Corp to prepare more calmly for the final week of the regular season. Qualification is playable, but you have to win a match to really believe it.

After a week of 0-3, and 1-2, GiantX and Rogue are at the bottom of the league. If we can see Very little improvement on the disease side, this is not the case for GiantX. It’s very disappointing for an LEC team to see no improvement between the two splits. The two teams have little hope of qualifying, but next week’s clash between the two will give the winner a chance to progress to the next stage.