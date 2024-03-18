LEC Spring Split: BDS and KC reassure themselves, G2 falls to Fnatic

GiantX vs Team BDS: BDS doesn’t flinch

The first match of the day pits GiantX against BDS in search of confidence at the start of the Spring Split.

As for drafts, not much to report, other than Odoamne’s rumble top against Adam’s Sion. This is where GiantX will play during this match. During the opening game, Peach plays around Rumble, Shio around his poison. The pace of the match is calm until the 14th minute, and The appearance of the second dragon in the game. This is the turning point of the meeting. GiantX manages to retrieve the objective, but it will cost them dearly. Thanks to a very nice ultimate combo (Rail, Sion, Nico), BDS crucifies GiantX. who very poorly negotiated the dragon’s surrounding vision.

after that, BDS takes control of the match. If the gap to golds is not large, BDS handles the rest well. We succeed Catch Jackie in the midlane which we transform into Baron Nashor. After a few minutes, we start the same action again: wrestling in midlane with a good teleport behind GiantX’s back. This time BDS did not need to ask and finished the meeting in 31 minutes. Under the leadership of the well-motivated Nuc on his Nico, BDS was still not afraid of the incredible GiantX.

This fairly well-negotiated win bodes well for BDS, but it remains against GiantX who are at the bottom of the rankings (1-4 score).

Rogue vs Team Vitality: Smolder Fiesta

A match between Rogue who regained some hope the day before thanks to their win over Carmine and vitality in good form.

We have a very clear idea The rogue side, protect the smolder, And give it time to reach its full potential. second, Vitality tries to punish this choice, With V, Talia, Twisted Fate and Rakan.

The meeting started very well for Jom, The 2v2 bot wins, Photon’s Gwen takes the lead thanks to the 3v3 won a bit earlier. Neutral objectives follow each other for vitality, Then we tell ourselves that this game will not last long. The match took a different turn around the 25th minute of the game. Thanks for The Very Good Side of Larson’s Nico, Thug Returns, And the gap to gold is narrowing. To make matters worse, Smolder has reached enough stacks to become a formidable threat to vitality. From this point, the game becomes messy from both sides. We feel panic growing on the side of Vitality who sees Smolder win all the team fights below.

After many adventures, Vitality takes away victory from Elder Drake after 50/50 (Retrieved by Photon). Thug may believe his chances in this match, but A number of individual and collective mistakes marred the outcome of this meeting. Larsson’s team remains stuck at the bottom of the standings (1-4). On the vitality side, it was messy and difficult, but the French structure got out of the smolder trap. With this win, Vitality sits atop the standings (4-1).

MAD Lions Koi vs Karmine Corp: KC puts MAD Lions in jeopardy

The third meeting of the evening was crucial for both the teams. They both needed to win this week’s match to get out of the red zone of the rankings.

From a draft point of view, MAD isn’t worth much other than Sivir. For the rest we are on meta composition.

The beginning of the game is fairly balanced, In the wake of Alyoya’s poppy, MAD is on the offensive. Carmine absorbs the attack, but does not break. Until midgame, the meeting is fairly quiet. KC combines neutral objectives together, There are a few deaths here and there due to individual mistakes. The first turning point of the match came in the 21st minute of the game, Sakane stunned Frescovi. Who was looking for a side with his Nico. The next team fight is won by KC and the first gap is made. Saken and his teammates continue their momentum by stringing together good phases of the game (Except for Baron Nashor’s first attempt which was well defended by MAD). The following teamfights have all been won by KC, we continue to hunt Nico, And we prevent him from finding a good ending. The final team gathering takes place in front of the dragon’s lair. Despite genuine commitment, MAD is too far behind to be able to win. Carmine Corp defeats the Winter Split finalist in 33 minutes after a fairly well negotiated match.

We can say, the Spanish structure is unrecognizable, the players are no longer the same, the collective no longer feels each other. With this loss, MAD is in crisis, with a score of 1-4 at the bottom of the rankings. For its part, the blue wall is getting color again. even though Qualification is not yet achieved, the situation is much better than in Winter Split.

Team Heretics vs SK Gaming: A roller coaster in the LEC

A match between two teams on the same level, a victory would allow them to stay away from a group of teams at the bottom of the table.

For this meeting, there are no big surprises in terms of compositions Except Tremby’s thrash. The first minutes are very quiet, We exchange the first neutral objectives of the game. Around the 10th minute of the game, The match goes away under the leadership of Trimby who is everywhere. We can’t help but wonder “how come a player of this caliber hasn’t found a team by the start of the 2024 season?” Thanks to his excellent work of support, the heretics come out. SK tries to answer, but Trimby is on fire, crushing his direct opponent Doss, who is in deep trouble in this match.

however, SK does everything to get back, and he ends up paying. After a good fight over Zwyro’s Niko on the topplane, SK won the bottom team fight against Hextech Dragon, then another to Baron Nashor moments later. The good works for the German constitution keep coming, and Niszki’s contribution is no stranger to it. SK regains control of the match until the next Baron Nashor When a new team fight breaks out against a neutral objective. once again, Aided by Wunder’s Gragas, Trymbi shines. SK carriers could not do their job properly, Heretics take control of the assembly.

Befitting his bad game, Doss decides to join Wonder’s Gragas. The problem, this is so resistant, SK has invested so much in the action, and is paying a heavy price. The Heathens won the match full of twists and turns in 40 minutes.

With this victory, Team Heretics solidifies its position in the middle of the table, Qualification for the Spanish Constitution is approaching. The choices made between Winter Split and Spring Split seem to be paying off (even if we can criticize them on several points). For SK, the situation is not catastrophic, but today’s match against KC is now crucial In order not to be at the bottom of the ranking.

Fnatic vs G2 Esports: Fnatic terrace G2 Esports

It was clearly a match with the highest levels on paper. This clash between the first and second in the league promises to be epic.

About drafts, we can say that G2 is very difficult to set up, Almost arrogant, so certain champions like Yik’s Lee Sin will play in critical situations.

The first minutes are very lively, with wild players invading the opponent’s jungle, sometimes supported or not by other players on the team. The first turning point of the match came 7 minutes into the game. However in a positive matchup (Gwen vs Cassante), Brokenblade tends to speak alone By Fnatic topliner. from that moment, K’santé is no longer controllable, and will bring all the power of his kit for the rest of the match. On the other side of the map, Fnatic remains aggressive, sometimes too aggressive, to try to punish G2 pick Smolder. The Yike/Caps duo tries to skillfully check their opponents, but the Fnatic champions won’t allow it. Lee Sin goes back, even Caps’ Ahri. Fnatic made a series of good plays, and what promised to be a close match turned into a massacre.

At 17 minutes into the game, Fnatic has a 7,000 gold lead. The match turns into a slaughter, K’Santé does what she wants, Humanoid’s Taliah is exceptional. Fnatic doesn’t overplay and doesn’t give G2 comeback chances. The latter is particularly resisted due to the threat of Smolder which has reached the stakes necessary for its execution. Fnatic finished the match in 34 minutes, without relinquishing control.

With this very strong victory, Fnatic joins the leading group of the LEC (3 teams: G2/FNC/VIT). As for G2, don’t panic, the draft was too complicated to play, we can say it was a simple mistake.