LEC Spring Split: An evening that completely restarts the playoff race!

SK Gaming vs Fnatic: Fnatic wins a clown match

The first match of the second day puts SK in dire straits against Fnatic who are playing at the top of the table.

For drafts, SK bet on scaling with Corky/Varas on hit, Fnatic sticks to the classics except for Poppy Top which is often played in the jungle.

During the first minutes of the match, Fnatic took advantage of SK very easily. Apart from the topplane, the SK takes water. After 10 minutes of play, Fnatic has a lead of over 2000 gold. We thought we were headed for a controlled victory for Fnatic, but as we told you, this evening was anything but special. As with the somewhat dubious performance of oscarinin, Fnatic will be completely rested, their opponents will take advantage of this to get back into the match, And in 20 minutes of play both the teams were tied.

The turning point of the match comes when the humanoid ganks are irrelevant doing everything to keep SK in the match. On the other hand, SK launches Baron Nashor Using its numerical superiority wisely. Faced with Fnatic opposition, SK decides to abandon the objective. Problem, Baron Nashor only has 4000 HP left, Excellent thank you SK for this gift. After that, Actions continue to favor Fnatic, Some negotiate well, others less so, sometimes giving the meeting the appearance of a clown party.

Fnatic logically won this match in 34 minutes of play. There was a lot of action worthy of a solo queue, only Fnatic botlanes performed very well, especially Noah. With this victory, Fnatic returns to G2, and joins a group of 3 teams at the top of the LEC. (FNC/G2 and TH). for its part, SK are still in danger, and the results of the evening’s other matches will not help their situation.

Team Vitality vs GiantX: GiantX surprises Vitality

The other match of the evening sees Vitality in good form against GiantX who have regained confidence after yesterday’s win against Rogue.

For drafts, Vitality wants to play around Smolder, choosing an early game oriented champion to win before GiantX reaches its scaling.

The stakes were clear for both teams in the first minutes of the match. Everything revolves around Karzi’s smolder, on the one hand we want to protect him, on the other, we want to take him down. GiantX succeeds in his mission from the first moments of the encounter, going to find him under his tower. The pace of the game calms down, GiantX takes advantage of their bot dominance to collect Dragons. Unfortunately for Vitality, it’s not a good day for his botlane, Hylisang makes many costly mistakes. This is the third dragon case that is free for GiantX, after facecheck from its support.

The turning point of the match comes on the next dragon. After the first battle between the two teams, Vitality moves to capture the dragon, but Ignar’s Rakan’s excellent Stealth carries both vitality. GiantX retrieves Spirit of the Mountains as well as Baron Nashor.

for a while, The meeting turns into a tailspin. GiantX wastes his Baron Nashor by diving between t2 and t3 top, then Vitality gets caught everywhere on the map thanks to a devastating macro and offers Elder + Baron. With this bonus combo, GiantX fails to end the encounter. This second Clone Fiesta shuts down at 37 minutes after winning a teamfight in the midlane initiated by the Spanish structure Vitality.

GiantX, with this second win in a row, finds itself in a good position to qualify for the playoffs. For its part, Jivan Shakti is missing a great opportunity to join the leading group of LEC.

Team BDS vs MAD Lions KOI: MAD defends its spring split

A match between the two teams below their performances since the Winter Split.

For drafts, we have the same idea as the previous match. On the one hand, BDS wants to win quickly to avoid scaling the smolder, on the other hand, we want to protect it. Special mention to Myrn’s Niko top against Adam’s Renekton.

As with previous encounters, the action takes place on the botlane. Because he does not wait Elyoya surprises the BDS botlane with a level 2 gank. Shio arrives too late to save her, but the 2 are killed (he will also fall). Despite this bad start, BDS manages to suffocate Supa’s smolder. Unfortunately, BDS made a bad move during a dive boat in the 11th minute. Meanwhile, in a very difficult matchup, Adam quickly loses his tower. With its two losing sides, the BDS formation is no longer playable.

From this point on, the Dragons stack up to the MAD Lions no matter what they do on the map. Nashor recovers in the 23rd minute after a winning team fight to take control of the Dragons. Skirmishes followed one another, and were often to the advantage of the Spaniards. With this Baron Nashor, MAD takes two blockers, the situation becomes impossible for BDS who collapses moments later. Iloya and his team finished the match in 30 minutes.

With this win, MAD is in a good position to qualify. BDS disappoints a bit after showing a good level the day before against Fnatic.

Rogue vs G2 Esports: Rogue strikes again

The final match of the evening which is on the verge of eliminating Rog against G2 who have been quietly progressing this Spring Split.

Once again, one team (G2) picks Smolder, and the other team wants to prevent Smolder from reaching his stacks so he can take the match. It’s also the return of the Wreck’Sai top from Brokenblade.

The meeting starts out pretty well for the thug Those who attack Smolder from level 3, below his tower. Markoon takes advantage of his botlane to further destroy the smaller dragons. After 15 minutes of a match that revolved around the botlane a lot, Rogue had a 3000 gold lead. Like yikes on his iverne and caps on his karma, G2s are unrecognizable. They make a lot of mistakes, and Snape doesn’t take it easy.

They need this victory, and they are going to get it. The villains gather the dragons, and G2 is forced to defend the one that will give Rogue a hextech soul. Thanks to a glorious combo of Ultimates, Rogue takes out G2, and recovers Soul. The gap in gold is not huge, but Rogue has control over the match. This one drags on, as the villains are having trouble taking on Baron Nashor. Thanks for the very good side from Finn, Thug finally manages to break G2, winning the match in 37 minutes, once again achieving the Winter Split feat.

In 2024, Rogue has never lost to G2 Esports, and this saves them from being temporarily eliminated. G2 loses its leadership position, and is joined by Fnatic, and Heretics at the top of the rankings.

Carmine Corp vs Team Heretics: Carmine can’t do it

The last match of this completely crazy evening that upsets the Carmine Corp must win against the increasingly believable heretics.

For this meeting, there are no foreign champions except Olaf of Cabochard and Yasuo of Flecked.

The game starts well for Carmine With a successful dive to the top and the same place on the map, the encounter is won. During the following minutes, the pace of the game calms down, Heretics take advantage of his bot advantage to take the first dragon of the match. from that moment, The problems would continue for Casey. During the next two dragons, Blue Wall teamfights are disastrous. There is no coordination at all, the team does not understand each other.

For a brief moment, KC fans believed again when Zeri of Upset recovered a triple kill after a good catch on the top plane. The heretics tried to defend themselves, but they arrived one by one. Unfortunately for Casey, the catch on Bo who was trying to remove the wards near his t1 middle, Seals their hopes of victory. Heretics recover Baron Nashor, and the Spanish lineup becomes unstoppable. The Spirit of the Mountains acquired by the Heretics in the 30th minute makes the situation worse. The Heretics advance to the nexus in front of Casey who can’t do anything in a team fight.

The loss puts KC in a very uncomfortable position to qualify for the playoffs. For its part, the Heretics join the leading faction of the LEC (6-2 score).