USA

“Leave your nerve!”, Maduro’s brazen response to global condemnation of electoral arbitrariness

Photo of Admin Admin10 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read


Nicolás Maduro. Photo: Courtesy

Nicolás Maduro responded on his television show this Monday to the global condemnation of electoral arbitrariness that has hampered the presidential candidacy of Corina Yoris, the candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).

lapatilla.com

“There’s nerve in Washington, there’s nerve in minority names, there’s nerve in the territorial right. Let your nerves go! Venezuela has one of the most reliable electoral systems in the world. Declare what you want, but Venezuela will have free elections,” Maduro remarked before state television cameras.

According to a Chavista spokesperson, “I presented the only work plan of registered candidates because I wrote it with the people, not by last name, not by the oligarchs, not by Washington. “The only one who can stand up and publish a coherent government plan is us, and no one else.”

Maduro asserted that “out of the ten PUD parties, all their spokespersons are on the gringo’s payroll. They are all mercenaries, they are not politicians who have a principle, an ideology, a project for the country, no, they are just hate, Insists on the old plan of division, internal conflict, Gerrimba, coup, but no. There are conditions for that and we will stop it. “An atmosphere of peace and elections will reign in Venezuela with absolute guarantee.”

To excuse himself from criticism, Maduro said that “I don’t have time to waste on the complications of the right, the extreme right and the opposition, that’s it. Here, it is up to us to work for the progress, growth, improvement of Venezuela and no one is going to kick us out of it. Let whoever has to speak, we will always continue on our path, we are here, we have a plan, we have the people, we have the union, and they don’t let us go astray, that’s up to them. “

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin10 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

US: US$5,000 reward offered for killer of Dominican woman and daughter | AlMomento.net

3 weeks ago

Driver hit hard for cross country smuggling

February 26, 2024

Former Border Patrol agent pleads guilty to bribery and attempted drug trafficking News from Mexico

February 2, 2024

Responsibility of Republican voters

January 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button