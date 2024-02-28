League of Legends patch 14.5 brings back the skin theme that players love

PROJECT skins were born, or at least in 2014, with the first skin of this now large family, Yasuo. While it was thought to be unique, the League of Legends community got excited, and a year later, 5 new PROJECT skins were released. Since then, we’ve been regularly rewarded with this theme’s cosmetics, and the good news is that it returns with patch 14.5!

Three new looks

The confrontation resumes in Zaun and Piltover (in the narrative, the story of these skins takes place in an alternate universe, Piltover and Zaun’s future is a dystopia, and sets champions augmented by cybernetic enhancements as well as intelligence mechanized artificial). On this occasion, three champions were chosen:

Project: Nafiri

Project: Jax

Project: Gangplank.

While some point out the lack of originality, many are very excited about the Jax and Nafiri skins. These three appearances are currently being tested on the PBE and Summoner’s will arrive in Rift with patch 14.5 scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, 2024. According to the official riot games schedule.

What will change in the next patch?

The first information comes from the PBE, and many champions will undergo changes. Seraphine will make adjustments to all her spells, as she has become too powerful. Smolder is still not entirely satisfactory, especially when it comes to tanky builds. So their effectiveness will decrease.

Nerf level we will get Nidalee, Brand, Senna, or even Twisted Fate AD, and buff level, Sivir, Veigar, or Vex will also receive small improvements. Some items like Solar Aegis, Steelheart or Navori Swiftblade will also undergo changes.