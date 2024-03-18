League of Legends – LFL: Play-offs between Vigor, Solari and Gentle Mets for two

17th and final day of the French League regular season League of Legends Defeating Team du Sud allowed Vitality B to confirm their place in the play-offs. Both beaten this Wednesday, Solari and Gentle Mates will compete for the sixth and final seed during the final day this Thursday. With benefits for a team of friends.

The time of judgment is drawing near. The regular season of the spring segment of the French league League of Legends This concludes with the final day of play on Thursday. A final, crucial deadline to seal the top 6 that will make it to the play-offs. Because if Vitality B beat Team du Sud this Wednesday to confirm its place for the final stage, there is only one ticket left to fill for two contenders: Solari and Gentle Mets. Both teams beat the 17th day in two radically different situations.

Revenge of KCB

A team of friends first miraculously stayed afloat for a very long time by stringing together inspired stages of the game against BK ROG at the end of the game. But facing Jeon “Howling” Ho-bin’s Immortal K’Santé, Solari was never able to win a 5v5. Game With Nicolas “Sado” Gavron’s Tristana as the only credible source of damage, Team battles It was very difficult to win, especially considering the smoldering rise of Lee “Hans Samdy” Jae-hoon. Although they had a hard time realizing their advantage, the BKR players really broke the Tauren lock after 45 minutes of play.

Gentle Mates for its part were almost non-existent against Carmine Corp Blue. If M8 produced one of its best performances during the first leg between the two clubs at LFL Days in Nice, the reigning champions set the record straight. More adventurous early in the game following Linas “Linkas” Nounikas, Casey only doubted for a few seconds during the hostile phase of the game against Nashor. But the M8 charges 6,000 even after that Golden A few minutes later and the same meeting – with Volodymyr ” Mentor » This time Sorokin – turned too big to Carmine’s advantage which got Baron back and then ended the game.

Solari has to win

The result, it remains between the last two contenders for the play-offs. Solari still holds a narrow lead in the standings, but has lost its two meetings of the season against the Gentle Mets. If a team of friends loses to Vitality B this Thursday and, in the poster below, M8 takes down GO, it’s actually the team of Lucas “Squeezy” Hochardt, Corentin “Gotaga” Hussain, and Kevin “Brox” George that top 6. Any such To avoid disaster, Solari would have a good idea by winning the showdown against Abiles, which would kill the suspense of the evening.

The other two meetings were of limited interest given the stakes in the play-off race. At the top of the table, GO faced BDS Academy to try and become the team that would end the Swiss team’s winning streak. Without success, because at the end of Mano, believe one between Jean “Jezu” Masol and Steven ” Riker » is the chain Mid laner The German who took the victory, perfectly complemented by a great performance from Rudi “Sceumond” Semon. BDSA is on 11 consecutive wins and has one last win to get this Thursday against TDS. Gameward – who had lost any chance of qualification earlier in the evening – won this 17th day against the Aegis. Game Disjointed action unlocked by Pierre “Steelback” Medjaldi with a great engagement from Rakan.