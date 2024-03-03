League of Legends finally tells us when its fighting game will be released!

Released in 2009, it’s been more than a dozen years since League of Legends invited its players to Summoner’s Rift. Always looking to attract new audiences and increase the popularity of its license, Riot decided several years ago to expand the universe into other games and experiences. Well, since then, LoL has announced that it will stop paying fees with Riot Forge, but games currently in development will still be released. then Ruined King, Nunu song, Convergence Or Hacktech mayhemA major fighting game should appear soon, currently known as Project L.

League of Legends fighting game is highly promising!

Already announced in 2019, we didn’t have much additional information regarding this famous Project L until recently. We didn’t even have a title for it, but it’s now fixed and as a bonus, we have a release window! A fighting game League of Legends So called 2XKO And should come out Current 2025 On PC and consoles (PS5 and Xbox series). For the most curious, this year, it will be possible to play it or even watch the gameplay during several demos and playtests. The first chance will certainly come next April at EVO in Japan. However, there is no need to go so far, on the site you can already register to participate in the playtest from home. On the other hand, they will happen at the end of 2024.

What do we know about 2XKO gameplay?

The revealed trailer shows us several aspects of it. This game is a fighting game Street Fighter Or Tekken, but with the feature of being in a tag team, ie in 2v2. Many hope that the game can find a place in the closed community of competitive fighting games. The software of course takes place in the same universe as League of Legends, so the roster also originates from it. For now, we officially know that Darius, Ahri, Ekko, and Yasuo will be there. You can find their character sheets on the official website. However, on the gameplay released in 2021, we can see Jinx, but nothing has been confirmed about his presence at the game’s release. The same was seen several times during various advertisements for Illaoui and Katrina.

As for the game’s economy, 2XKO will be announced as free-to-play and “Respect your time and your wallet”. So we can think that it will be easy to get progress and characters. Microtransactions are to be expected, but certainly for cosmetics like other Riot Games software.