LE CREUSOT-LE BREUIL: 748 people took the diabetes screening test

225 people came for the test in Intermarch.

At Leclerc du Breuil, organizers recorded 523 passages including 30 out of bounds.

This is an excellent result, this Saturday, 748 people showed up for blood sugar testing at the Leclerc du Bruil shopping center and Intermarche du Creusot by two medical teams set up by the Lions Club Val-Mont in Burgundy. And 44 of them, declared “non-standard”, were referred to the treating doctor. Figures that once again show interest in investigation and awareness operations. For this countless day of screening, you should know that blood sugar screening was free and performed by two medical teams with the presence of a nutritionist running a stand on lifestyle and diet at the Leclerc shopping center. … The Saturday Service Club team did well. She also informed and raised public awareness about the dangers of diabetes, which, for the record, is the leading chronic disease in France with all its social, economic and psychological consequences.

Reaction

Chantal Blanot: We participate in Diabetes Screening Day every year



“We did our shopping at Leclerc on Friday, and today we’re back specifically to participate in Diabetes Screening Day. We come for the screening every year, I think it is a very good initiative. We have regular blood tests, we are well monitored by our doctor, but we come anyway… and then here, everyone is friendly, and what’s more, we don’t wait, it’s very fast. …”

JCP