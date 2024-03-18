LCK Spring Split: T1 In a bad patch, Freaks and FOX battle for last spot in playoffs

Rankings after Week 8 matches

T1 Doubts, FOX’s Return to Playoff Race

Alone at the top of the rankings, Gen.G continues to emerge in an LCK in which they dominate head and shoulders. They comfortably defeated Nongshim Redforce who still had slim hopes of the playoffs, but They were well shaken by Diplus who came into force as the latter stages approached.

We were curious to see how the T1 would recover from its heavy loss to Gen.G a few days earlier, and we can say we were a little disappointed. If the match against Diplus was won 2-0, The score does not show the difficulties experienced by T1 in this encounter. The difficulties we faced during the match against HLE. This time the title holders had to face defeat (1-2). Nothing to worry them, There are often more critical moments in the life of the team, but this should not last long, because the playoffs are in 2 weeks.

After this loss against HLE, T1 now have to secure their second place Faced with HLE which is slowly gaining strength. The latter is coming off a good week that looked like a test a few weeks before the playoffs. The next one will be as well, as Zeka’s team will face KT Rolster and Dplus KIA. Opponents that she will meet again during the final stage. The stakes are higher for second place, as it allows you to qualify directly for Round 2.

For KT Rolster and Dplus KIA, the week has been great. 2 very convincing wins for KT Rolster (small slide against DRX), 2 losses for Dplus, but that’s not the most important thing. At the start of the playoffs, DePlus was dangerous against the best teams in the league. We note real progress on their side, Especially in the young jungler, Lucid. Where just a few weeks ago we thought we’d have a playoff with only two teams crushing everything (Gen.G and T1). We find ourselves with challengers capable of shaking up the favourites.

With this week’s results, the battle for last place in the playoffs is back on! Thanks for their 2-0 week, FOX regain hope in their clash against KDF. The latter logically bowed to HLE They lost a decisive match against FOX. one week left Both teams are separated only by Bo3. Problem for the Freaks, they have a complicated schedule for the last week regular season. They will face Dplus KIA and KT Rolster while FOX will play Nongshim Redforce and BRO who are already out of the playoff race. FOX benefits to qualify.

Before the Week 8 matches, DRX, BRO and NS still had hopes of making the finals. These quickly disappeared after logical defeats against those better than them. These teams will be on vacation next weekend. And will be able to focus on the changes needed to perform well during the summer split.