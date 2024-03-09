Laurent Gbagbo has been named by his party as a candidate for the 2025 presidential election.

In Ivory Coast, the Central Committee of the African People’s Party (PPA-CI) this Saturday named its leader Laurent Gbagbo as its candidate for the 2025 presidential election. The announcement was made during an internal meeting, which is believed to address National socio-political situation ”

With our correspondent in Abidjan, Bineta Diagne

” The Central Committee decided that the President Laurent Gbagbo Either PPA-CI candidate for 2025 elections », we read in a press release published after the meeting which took place only in the presence of party officials. Former President of Ivory Coast ” PPA-CI agrees to be a candidate in the 2025 presidential election », the text continues. This party choice must still be made official during a convention or congress whose date has yet to be determined.

Last August, in front of the press, Laurent Gbagbo assured that being president “is not No more obsessions ” “ I am in politics because I know it is work and I will do politics till I die “, he added.

The announcement comes two weeks after the President’s Alasane Ouattara Granted amnesty to 51 people, including many activists and former military officers favored by Laurent Gbagbo.

This opponent has benefited from a presidential pardon from August 2022, but has been removed from the electoral roll. Laurent Gbagbo is de facto ineligible, as his civil rights were suspended following a conviction. The so-called “BCEAO” affair.