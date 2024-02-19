Laure Boulleau, Hervé Mathoux make the news official!

As expected for several weeks, Laure Boulleau was absent from the CFC set on Sunday, ready to give birth.

This time, Laure Bouleau said pause. As her pregnancy ends, the former full-back of the France team was conspicuous by her absence on Sunday during the Canal Football Club. The Clermont native, however, was on deck three days ago, during the Champions League clash between PSG and Real Sociedad.

The former capital club player clearly aimed to meet Luis Enrique’s troops. “Will I be able to work until February 14?” She wrote on Instagram last month, following CFC. Laure Bouleau was successful in her bid but this time, childbirth seems imminent.

Imminent childbirth

Opening this Sunday’s show with Michele Landreau, Sidney Gouveau and Laurent Paganelli on set, the former Telefoot reporter greeted her colleague, which was highlighted in the week’s news. “The absence of Laure Bouleau, who should give birth to a little footballer in the coming hours. »

Bruno Cherou, the father of the child, should not be delayed on Sunday after his big premiere with the Encrypted channel. The former midfielder, just weeks after being sacked by Olympique Lyonnais, has in fact resumed his role as a consultant for Ligue 1. Seen on beIN Sports in the past, he was in Reims this Sunday to comment on Reims Lens.