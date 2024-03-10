Launching a simulator allows beneficiaries to know what assistance they are eligible for

On January 1, 2024, Pôle emploi was replaced by France Travel. Desiring to reduce unemployment and achieve full employment, the government aims to provide better assistance to RSA job seekers. For this, a simulator has just been put online to know what support job seekers have access to.

According to France Travel, this simulator allows job seekers to “ A clear vision of allocation or assistance “The tool, launched on Thursday March 7, is very easy to use. The job seeker must first go to the candidate area of ​​the France Travel website. Once this is done, the person concerned must enter their personal and professional information, including age and residence. From place to professional status.

” Job seekers, active employees, self-employed workers, compensated by France Travel, beneficiaries of Active Solidarity Income (RSA) or people without benefits, can now get a clear view of the benefits or assistance they are eligible for in a few clicks. », details the government in a press release.

This approach allows the France Travel Portal to then guide the jobseeker to a simulator to find out what support and allowances they can receive that suit them. It should be noted that all this is done anonymously.

Further, the government, through a press release, explains that all aid is enlisted through this simulator, “ Is ‘Activity, etc.’) paid by France Travel (return to employment assistance allowance, childcare assistance, professional security allowance, etc.) and CAF or MSA (housing assistance, employment bonus, etc.), It indicates.

” This tool also allows us to combat non-invoicing of rights by presenting all possibilities for compensation. », also said Paul Bazin, Deputy General Director of France Travel.

Non-shelter rates often exceed 30%

According to data from La Dries (Directorate of Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics), the non-shelter rate in France is often above the 30% threshold. “ This is the case for RSA (34% non-shelter) or minimum old age (50% non-shelter for singles). », details the dress on its site.

At the same time, France plans to tighten travel restrictions and allow “dishonest beneficiaries” who are not actively looking for work. “As Minister responsible for Employment and Labour, it is my mission to help and encourage people to get back on the employment train”Catherine Vautrin explained.