Latina teenager shot dead in New York forest: Friend accused

Raine Tapiato has been charged as a suspect in the death of Jacarah Lopez Moore, a 16-year-old teenager whose body was found in the New York woods with a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies arrested Tapiato, 27, yesterday morning Rochester, Six months after Lopez Moore’s death. According to police, the youth He took the minor to the forest on August 27 and shot him dead in the head.published NBC News.

No one, regardless of age, should suffer the tragic fate of being murdered in cold blood. — Malik Evans, Mayor of Rochester, NY

Mayor of Rochester, NY

Jakarah left her home on Weld Street that day and when she did not return, her family reported her missing to the police. According to his grandmother His last words at home were “I’ll be right back.”

A month and a half later, on October 14, the body was discovered by fishermen in the Erie Canal In the woods behind Vanguard Parkway. Rochester Police (RPD) investigators determined that Lopez Moore They killed her the same night she disappeared and identified Tapiato as the suspect.

Tapiato, according to RPD He was carrying a loaded gun at the time of his arrest. yesterday. In addition to murder, he was charged with criminal possession of a firearm. Tapiato was arraigned today in Rochester City Court at the Munaro County Jail.

The motive for the crime is unclear, but police said Tapiato and Lopez Moore knew each other. And homicide was not a random act of violence.

“I ask that we continue to pray for the family and that we continue to care for our youth as they go through all the trials and tribulations they go through in their lives,” Mayor Malik Evans At a police press conference. “Also “No one, regardless of age, should suffer the sad fate of being murdered in cold blood like Jacarah.”

All charges are mere allegations and they are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

While the police were looking for Lopez Moore, 9-year-old girl missing from upstate New York state park On 29 September. She was found alive by Craig Nelson Ross Jr. this week. He pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually abusing her.Before his trial began in Saratoga County.

In another similar case, Dulce Maria Alavez, a Mexican-born girl missing for more than four years, was last seen in a New Jersey park. When I was 5 years old, in September 2019. a Offers a prize of $75,000 And the work of the FBI – one of the most advanced investigative forces in the world – is not enough to find her or at least find out what happened to her.