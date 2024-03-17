Last minute to take advantage of Easter holiday offers

Easter holidays are just around the corner! Treat yourself to a stay in the heart of nature for a unique experience by booking now with Center Parks. Plus, you get up to 20% off with the Easter Holiday offer.

Do you want to spend quality time with your family without going to the other side of the world? Answer the call of nature and create unforgettable memories by choosing to stay at Center Parks. Right now, take advantage of promotions of up to 20% on accommodation by taking advantage of the Easter holiday offer on the Center Parks website. If you don’t know this brand yet, know that it will take you to the heart of nature in one of its 27 holiday villages. It is found in forested areas across France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. Far from the concept of camping, Center Parcs welcomes you to a comfortable cottage to live in a combination of relaxation and nature. On the occasion of Easter and to celebrate spring, young and old can go on an egg hunt in the middle of the greenery.

Click here to avail the Easter holiday offer

Center Parcs: Book your stay at low prices

Between creative activities, nature walks, Aqua Mundo, GameTown or even Deep Spa Nature for the older kids, there is no shortage of activities! Practical to keep the whole family busy and say goodbye to boredom. With the Easter Holiday offer, you get a discount of up to 20% on selected accommodation between April 6 and May 6, 2024. On the Center Parks website, you can select the park you want, length of stay, duration, number of tourists and your budget. Thanks to all these criteria, it is possible to personalize your investment. Classic, premium or unusual cottages, there is something for all price points! Enough to meet all expectations. Take advantage of the Easter holiday offer and book with Center Parcs from 449 euros per accommodation.

Click here to avail the Easter holiday offer

Prices quoted are indicative and subject to change. By clicking on the links in this article, you accept the deposit of cookies. QuandPartir may earn a commission in the event of a purchase on a partner site.