Lacy coach sacked after headbutting Frenchman Thomas Henry
Lacey did not delay. Roberto D’Aversa was sacked this Monday, announcing the current 15th in Serie A. On Sunday, the Italian coach headbutted Hellas Verona’s French striker Thomas Henry following the defeat of the Puglia team (0-1) in a duel. under the table.
The incident took place amid a commotion between the players and management of both teams as Henry was seen walking into the locker room. Both men were then red carded.
“I went onto the pitch to stop my players from going off, because there was a lot of provocation by the Verona players in the last minutes of the match and after the final whistle,” D’Aversa later explained to the Sky Sports channel. .
What matters to Henry are three points
The Lacy coach, in office since June 2023, then apologized to Henry, Verona, its leaders, Lacy supporters and Italian football in a message on social networks. He denied headbutting Henry, insisting “it was physical contact, head to head”.
Thomas Henry also published a message on his social networks, refuting D’Aversa’s comments: “Nothing is fair and will never justify getting a headbutt when you go to the locker room, happy to pocket three points of victory. »
