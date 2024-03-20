Laboncoin is a victim of a personal data leak

The resale platform suffered a “technical incident” that exposed the personal data of some buyers to sellers.

If you have made a purchase on Leboncoin in recent days, your personal data may be disclosed. The resale platform confirmed to media L’Informé the victim of a “technical incident”. This Wednesday, March 20.

“Due to this incident, some buyers’ personal data (…) was displayed in notification emails received by sellers after the initial exchange in the messaging system,” the site’s management explained.

LabCoin disclosed the existence of the incident after several sellers on the platform reported they were able to see the name, first name, email address and telephone number of these buyers on the platform’s internal messaging system.

“It is important to note that the data of these buyers can only be consulted by the seller with whom they were communicating directly. No third party has access to these elements,” underlined Laboncoin.

Incident resolved

According to L’Informé, this failure, “now resolved”, continued for at least two days on March 16 and 17. Under the General Regulation on the Protection of Personal Data (GDPR), Leboncoin claimed to report the incident to the National Commission for Information Technology and Liberties (Cnil).

While the law also requires concerned individuals to be notified as soon as possible when a data leak may pose a “high risk to rights and freedoms,” the company did not specify whether the rule applies. The present case. It is therefore not known at this stage whether the people whose personal data was leaked have been notified.