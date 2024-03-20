Business

Laboncoin is a victim of a personal data leak

Photo of Admin Admin40 mins ago
0 35 1 minute read

The resale platform suffered a “technical incident” that exposed the personal data of some buyers to sellers.

If you have made a purchase on Leboncoin in recent days, your personal data may be disclosed. The resale platform confirmed to media L’Informé the victim of a “technical incident”. This Wednesday, March 20.

“Due to this incident, some buyers’ personal data (…) was displayed in notification emails received by sellers after the initial exchange in the messaging system,” the site’s management explained.

LabCoin disclosed the existence of the incident after several sellers on the platform reported they were able to see the name, first name, email address and telephone number of these buyers on the platform’s internal messaging system.

“It is important to note that the data of these buyers can only be consulted by the seller with whom they were communicating directly. No third party has access to these elements,” underlined Laboncoin.

Incident resolved

According to L’Informé, this failure, “now resolved”, continued for at least two days on March 16 and 17. Under the General Regulation on the Protection of Personal Data (GDPR), Leboncoin claimed to report the incident to the National Commission for Information Technology and Liberties (Cnil).

While the law also requires concerned individuals to be notified as soon as possible when a data leak may pose a “high risk to rights and freedoms,” the company did not specify whether the rule applies. The present case. It is therefore not known at this stage whether the people whose personal data was leaked have been notified.

most read

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin40 mins ago
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Microsoft overtook Apple as the company with the highest stock market value in the world economy

January 12, 2024

United States closes 2023 with unemployment of 3.7% and 2.7 million new jobs | economy

January 6, 2024

Facebook celebrates its 20th anniversary: ​​Is the social media giant still relevant?

February 6, 2024

University Hospital’s losses have tripled in a year

January 29, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button