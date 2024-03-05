Kylian Mbappé’s double didn’t shake Paris… Relive Champions League round of 16 second leg

Unbeaten since their loss at AC Milan on November 7, does PSG have anything to fear? Facing a Real Sociedad side that has lost five of its last six matches in all competitions, the Parisians are in top form as they head into the Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday March 5 (9pm). Especially since they have a two-goal cushion, having won the first leg (2-0).

New controversies around Kylian Mbappé

Twice sent off during matches during his last two outings in Ligue 1, the PSG star once again made headlines by running into the stands to follow the second period of Monaco-Paris, instead of staying on the bench with his teammates. Expected in the starting XI this evening in San Sebastian, will the top scorer in the club’s history stay on the field for 90 minutes or will he be ousted once again by Luis Enrique who was inevitably released. “Get used to playing without Kylian Mbappé” ?

An advance to keep

With a two-goal lead at kick-off after their win in the first leg, PSG must maintain this margin and at all costs avoid conceding a quick first goal that could fuel Anoeta. Even if Paris leaders put the importance of the Champions League into perspective in the rebuilding project, a 2-0 first-round success against seventh in Liga against Barcelona and Manchester United will be a fresh trauma. So Parisians have no room for error.

Full doubt real Sociedad

Relying on their domestic talent for several years, including from the French Basque Country, the San Sebastian club have had a difficult few weeks with just one victory in nine matches in all competitions since the end of January. Set in three tables ahead of their trip to the Parc des Princes, the Basques were knocked out of the Copa del Rey on penalties by Mallorca and are on the brink of Champions League exit. Beaten by Villarreal and Sevilla FC, Real Sociedad also dropped out of the top 6 in La Liga, synonymous with the European places. It is to the ground of the Wounded Beast that PSG travel to on Tuesday.