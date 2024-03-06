Kylian Mbappé shocked Real Madrid!

Man of the match. Last night, all of Spain expected Kylian Mbappe. Indeed, it is the first time the Frenchman has played a match on the other side of the Pyrenees since announcing his departure from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2023-24 season. And KM7 did not disappoint. Days after controversies surrounding his management and his attitude during the Ligue 1 shock against AS Monaco, the Blues captain responded in the best way possible: on the pitch. Against Real Sociedad, he was incompetent and in all good shots, which scored a double.

After the rest of this announcement

An XXL performance that also earned him the Man of the Match title from the FM editorial team, who gave him a score of 8. The French striker had everyone agree last night whether it was in France or Spain. There, KM7’s face appears on the front page of major media. His description “Destroyer“Or some still talk about the fact that he has”Killed Real Sodidad“. On the Madrid side, we also have an opinion on the performance of Bondinois, who will join the Iberian capital this summer as announced by us.

to read

PSG: Kylian Mbappé almost as fast as Usain Bolt

Some Spanish journalists have changed their minds

After criticizing Mbappé for a long time, Tomas Roncero, journalist for A.S.Turned his coat last night. “I am in shock. It should be recognized that when it comes to destructive schemes, it is unique. Was Mbappé disastrous? Especially when there are spaces. The trident of Mbappé, Vinicius and Bellingham will occupy three places in the Ballon d’Or. Madrid will be a big problem, especially with Bellingham coming from behind. We divorced (with Mbappé), but it is being resolved. A similar observation for Josep Pedrerol.

After the rest of this announcement

Close to Florentino Perez, presenterEl Chiringuito Mbappé has blown hot and cold in recent months. Last night, he chose his side. “That’s my Mbappé”, he said after the Frenchman’s XXL match. There is also enthusiasm for him in the written press. “Madrid is crazy about Mbappé”title A.S. Before adding: “Anger inside the club after his lesson in San Sebastian (Madrilenian, editor’s note). In the most complete sanity, they are rubbing their hands on what awaits them: they have already reached 40 goals in March.

Real Madrid is waiting for him with open arms

A.S. This explains the topic: “The bottom line is that at Real Madrid, we rub our hands… and for two reasons. The first is the most obvious: in just three months, this footballer can be yours. It is very, very, very close (…) A 1/4 Real Madrid-PSG is another reason why Real Madrid inevitably licks its lips. Because if that happens, it will be an absolutely historic match. That and the fact that Mbappé continues to amaze, the state of joy was more than determined. As we can witness: in Madrid, they are crazy about the player.

After the rest of this announcement

for its part, the trains He writes “Mbappé justifies passion for Real Madrid” With his match last night. In Spain, we imagine the Frenchman playing with Vinicius Junior. For many, Rodrigo Crack will be the player sacrificed to make way for Bondi. But we’re not there yet. Real Madrid and Spain got a taste of what Kylian Mbappé can do at home and in the Champions League last night. Enough to make them curious, especially as Madrid fans inquired El Chiringuito64.3% believe he is currently the best player in the world.