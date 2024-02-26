Kylian Mbappé dined with the Emir of Qatar on Tuesday evening at the Elysée

A dinner has been organized between Emmanuel Macron and the Emir of Qatar to deepen the relationship between the two countries.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will travel to the Elysee to have dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and PSG president Nasser El-Khelafi on Tuesday evening, February 27, Radio France’s sports department has confirmed. Sources confirm the daily information Parisian.

The dinner is organized in honor of Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is on a state visit to France on Tuesday. French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo and Professional Football League President Vincent Lebrun will be in attendance. According to France Blue Paris, neither Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo nor any other representative of Paris Town Hall was invited.

According to Elysee, the visit should make it possible to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the economic, defense and security sectors. Also obtained by recalling the status of both the countries “Permanent ceasefire without further delay” in Gaza.