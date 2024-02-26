Sports

Kylian Mbappé dined with the Emir of Qatar on Tuesday evening at the Elysée

Photo of Admin Admin59 mins ago
0 40 1 minute read

A dinner has been organized between Emmanuel Macron and the Emir of Qatar to deepen the relationship between the two countries.

published


Update


Reading time: 1 minute

Kylian Mbappé, February 14, 2024, at the Parc des Princes. (Frank Fife/AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will travel to the Elysee to have dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and PSG president Nasser El-Khelafi on Tuesday evening, February 27, Radio France’s sports department has confirmed. Sources confirm the daily information Parisian.

The dinner is organized in honor of Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is on a state visit to France on Tuesday. French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo and Professional Football League President Vincent Lebrun will be in attendance. According to France Blue Paris, neither Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo nor any other representative of Paris Town Hall was invited.

According to Elysee, the visit should make it possible to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the economic, defense and security sectors. Also obtained by recalling the status of both the countries “Permanent ceasefire without further delay” in Gaza.

Keywords associated with this article

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin59 mins ago
0 40 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

‘Raidos, the biggest in Mexico’: Brandon Vazquez

January 8, 2024

Leclerc confirms that he knew about Hamilton

2 weeks ago

Best 5 rotations for MLB 2024

January 5, 2024

Andrej Ilic at LOSC, record sales for Valerenga Football Elite

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button