Kylian Mbappé calls for recruitment to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé is on all fronts. On the pitch side, the 25-year-old Frenchman continues to work, even if some ink has flowed due to his management of Luis Enrique. The Spanish coach, who would not have appreciated the timing of his departure announcement, released him during the match against Rennes. A complete selection of sports according to the Asturian. But some believe that this is connected to his future departure. Whatever happens, the former Bondi player continues on his merry way, scoring a superb goal in training yesterday. So he had his dinner the day before at the Elysée in the company of the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, the Emir of Qatar and Nasser Al-Khelafi.

At the same time, his mother and agent, Faiza Lamari, went to Madrid to continue with the search for her son’s future home. Enough to further confirm his upcoming arrival at Casa Blanca. Information released by us on January 7. But the Blues captain does not intend to arrive in the Spanish capital alone. on tuesday, El Chiringuito revealed that Mbappé asked Madrid to sign his 17-year-old brother Ethan. Like his elder, the young midfielder is at the end of his contract at PSG this summer. While he has confirmed that he will stay in Paris, the 2006-born player would be willing to follow his brother to Real Madrid, who accepted KM7’s request.

Mbappé wants to continue with Hakimi

But this is not the only favor that the French striker asked from Florentino Perez and his teams. This Thursday, El Chiringuito makes a new revelation. Indeed, the famous Spanish show claims that Mbappé asked the Madrilenians to try to recruit another player. This is Acharaf Hakimi. Very friendly with the Moroccan, KM7 wants to continue playing with him in the club. So he made this request to the leaders of Real Madrid. They know Atlas Singh very well, as he defended the club’s colors in the past before joining Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and PSG. He is a player they continue to follow as explained A.S. last week.

Indeed, Casa Blanca are looking to prepare for the future as the contracts of Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal expire in June 2024 and June 2025 respectively. But many problems arise with Hakimi file. The first is that the right-back is looking to complete his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. This ends in June 2026, i.e. in about 2 years. It’s hard to imagine Real Madrid, who don’t want to pay PSG, spending huge sums to sign Achraf. Another problem is called Manchester City. According to A.S., Mancunians really appreciate Moroccan. So for the residents of the Santiago-Bernabeu stadium, achieving Kylian Mbappé’s wish seems complicated.