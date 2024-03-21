Kylian Mbappé and PSG crush the Ligue 1 salary rankings

According to L’Equipe estimates, Kylian Mbappé is by far the best-paid player in Ligue 1 with six million euros a month. PSG occupy the top ten spots while OM, Monaco and Lyon have several players in the top 30.

This is no surprise but the gap is huge. Kylian Mbappé is still the highest paid player in Ligue 1 two years after his lucrative contract extension with PSG. In its traditional point about Ligue 1 players’ salaries, L’Equipe is in place, estimating the French international to be well ahead with a salary of six million euros per month. Far, far ahead of his first followers: Ousmane Dembélé and Marquinhos with 1.12 million euros each monthly.

Huge salaries for Kurzawa and Correa… who don’t play

PSG ranked ten players in order, Lucas Hernandez, Milan Skriniar (fourth with 1.11 million euros), Gianluigi Donnarumma (849,5000 euros), Marco Asensio (831,000 euros), Randall Kolo Muani (in order with 750,000 euros). ) Achraf Hakimi (738,600 euros) and Nordi Mukile (700,000 euros). Levin Kurzawa, in the closet in Paris for almost three years (two matches from 2021), receives 500,000 euros monthly.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first non-PSG player (11th in the ranking) to earn the best salary with 650,000 euros per month, much more than his predecessor Alexis Sanchez (500,000 euros) earned last season in attack. At OM, he is ahead of the trio of Geoffrey Kondogbia, Jordan Veretout and Joaquin Correa (450,000 euros each)… who made just four appearances with Marseille in 2024.

Monegasque Wissam Ben Yedder (650,000 euros, 11th) is the only one of his team in the top 30, which includes several Lyonnais. Recruited this winter after forcing a departure from Rennes, Nemanja Matic shares OM’s top salary with Alexandre Lacazette (500,000 euros). The pair are ahead of Corentin Tolisso, Dejan Lovren (€400,000 each), Said Benrahma (signed this winter) and Anthony Lopes (€350,000 each).

Luis Enrique, the highest paid coach

In detail, this top 30 includes 18 players from PSG, six from OL, five from OM and one from Monaco. Among other clubs, Brest, currently second in L1, offered 80,000 euros to its two highest-paid players, Pierre Lis-Melo and Marco Bizot. Jonathan David (187,500 euros) is the highest paid player from Lille, Gaetan Laborde from Nice (300,000 euros), Elie Wahi and Bryce Samba from Lens (210,000 euros) and Martin Terrier from Rennes (240,000 euros).

Among the coaches, Luis Enrique surprisingly dominates the ranking (around 925,000 euros) Eddie Hütter (Monaco, 250,000 euros), Patrick Vieira (Strasbourg) and Paulo Fonseca (Lille, 220,000 euros). Julien Stephan (Rennes, €180,000) completes the top 5 ahead of the pair of Jean-Louis-Gasset (Marseille) and Franck Heiss (Lens, €150,000 each).