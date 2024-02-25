Kyiv is convinced that the United States will not “abandon” it.

Update on the situation – The United States will finally vote on $60 billion in aid that has been blocked in Congress for months, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Chmygal assured Sunday.

Thousands demonstrated in France on Saturday to show support for Ukraine, two years after the country was invaded by Moscow’s troops. In Paris and about ten other French cities, Ukrainians and French people, often draped in Ukraine’s yellow and blue flag, gathered to express their solidarity, but also their concern at a time when Kiev’s forces lacked weapons and ammunition. A very difficult position against the Russian troops.

This Sunday, Ukraine is hosting a forum to mark two years since the Russian invasion, during which Kiev will remind its Western allies of the importance of keeping their commitments to help defend them.

Ukraine reaffirms its faith in its American ally

“We are deeply confident that the United States will not abandon Ukraine in terms of financial and military assistance.”announced Denis Chamigal during a forum in Kiev dedicated to the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of the country.

Ukraine hopes to receive 11.8 billion dollars from the USA by 2024.

Ukraine raises the possibility of a peace conference with Russia

Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, raised the possibility of a summit between Ukraine, its allies and Russia to discuss negotiations aimed at a peace accord. Switzerland will soon host a conference on peace with Zelensky, which will be followed by another to which the Russians will be invited. “There is a hypothesis in which we can invite Russian representatives, if ever the aggressor country is really ready to end the war and conclude a just peace treaty.”He declared.

In November 2022, Zelensky detailed the conditions under which Ukraine would be willing to make peace: the restoration of all Ukrainian territory and the complete withdrawal of Russian troops. Unless they leave Ukrainian territory, he said, Kiev will not be willing to discuss a peace deal.

“50% of commitments are not delivered on time”

Half of the Western weapons promised to Ukraine have been delivered late, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umarev said on Sunday. “Currently commitment is not synonymous with delivery, 50% (of these) commitments are not delivered on time”announced the minister during a forum dedicated to the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Due to this delay, “We are losing people, we will lose territories”, he added. The Ukrainian army, which is facing an extremely difficult situation on the front, has just retreated from its fortress city of AvdiÃ¯vka (East) after months of hard fighting, citing a shortage of men and ammunition.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly pressed his Western allies for military aid in recent days. “on time”, particularly the demand for ammunition, more air defense systems and fighter planes. The Ukrainian president also estimated that the delay in arms delivery contributed to the failure of Kiev’s counter-offensive in the summer of 2023.

Rishi Sunak has demanded confiscation of Russia’s fixed assets

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appealed to the people of the West on Sunday “big” advocated confiscating fixed Russian assets and redistributing them to Ukraine, and initially sending interest from these assets to Kyiv. “We must be bold in confiscating hundreds of billions of frozen Russian assets”The British head of government wrote in a column published by The Sunday Times On the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.

“It starts by taking the billions in interest that these assets generate and sending it to Ukraine.”Sage Sunak argues. “And then, with the G7, we need to find legal ways to seize assets and send those funds to Ukraine.”he added. “What a tribute to Alexei Navalny’s fight to hold the Russian state accountable for its actions.”He added in reference to an opponent who recently died in a prison in the Russian Arctic.

In their press release on Saturday after a virtual summit under the Italian presidency, the G7 leaders asked their governments to continue working. “In all possible ways Russian sovereign assets can be used to support Ukraine, in accordance with our respective legal systems and international law.”. They reiterate “Russian sovereign assets will remain under (their) jurisdiction until Russia pays for the damage done to Ukraine.”. On January 30, the European Union – which had frozen 200 billion euros of Russia’s central bank assets – reached an agreement on the first phase of a plan aimed at tapping revenues generated by Russian assets frozen during the reconstruction of Ukraine. The option of seizing this money and dedicating it to Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts has been ruled out, as it would rattle international markets and weaken the euro.