Kombouaré has already found a “super player” for FC Nantes
Football – FC Nantes
Published on April 1, 2024 at 3:10 pm
Loaned out by Stade Rennais last summer, Mathis Abline has played sparingly with FC Nantes in recent months. But the arrival of Antoine Combuire on the bench looks set to change. Starting on Sunday against OGC Nice, the young striker also scored to lead the Canaries to victory. “A great player” according to Pedro Chirivella.
Back to the bench FC NantesAntoine Combauer did not miss his start as the Canaries won on the lawnOGC Nice (2-1). A victory marked by an outstanding performance of Mathis AblineScorer, though he no longer plays with him Jocelyn Gorvanek. Pedro Chirivella Does not fail to praise his teammates.
“Mathis Abline is a great player”
” Mathis Abline is a great player! He has all the qualities of a striker, he just needs confidence. I tell him that if he continues like this, he will never leave the team, because he is very strong. I am happy for him, because he works well, he works very well and I hope he will continue to help us in the future. », obscure to the captain of FC Nantes on the microphone Prime Video.
“We are a united group”
Pedro Chirivella He also expressed happiness over the victory of FC Nantes : ” Happy for the team. We needed it. We are a close-knit group, who also have fun on the pitch. It’s been a while since we had a good match and it was complicated “