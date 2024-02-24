Kingmakers: Medieval Action Game with Guns to Release on Xbox Series X|S! | Xbox

While the beginning of 2024 has been marked by the undoubted success of many games such as Palworld in late January and more recently Helldivers 2, it has been the specific Kingmakers who have been the talk of the town lately.

What are Kingmakers?

Officially announced earlier in the week, the title is quite original as it is a medieval sandbox action/strategy game in which you play as a modern hero who fights exclusively with weapons.

Playable alone or in cooperation, this game offers us the opportunity to “change the course of history” and draws its inspiration from titles such as the Mount and Blade series, Deeprock Galactic, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Valor or even World War Z. .

How many knights do you think you can take down with an AK-47? This is your chance to find out. Use assault rifles, shotguns, grenade launchers, armored vehicles, motorcycles, assault helicopters, airstrikes and more to change the story as comfortably as possible. Test your sniper skills and wreak havoc on the battlefield.

Developed by Redemption Road Games, the studio behind motorcycle game Road Redemption, the game made a strong impression with its announcement trailer. We actually see many impressive gameplay sequences with many characters and unhindered action on screen.

The game will be released on Xbox Series X|S

While the title aims to push the limits of Unreal Engine, we were curious to know that Kingmaker was also planned for consoles. Currently only announced on PC with Early Access starting later this year, we learned via Twitter that it will also be released on consoles.

We can actually read that the teams want to offer the game on all platforms, when they

already working On the Xbox Series X|S version. The studio also explains that the machines’ power isn’t an issue, and that the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S all have “more than enough power”.

The question of the arrival of the game

In Xbox Game Pass The studio was also asked, and the latter seems very favorable to Microsoft’s service, but assures that it is not its responsibility.

Regardless, the announcement of the game seems to have had an effect on players and you’ll see below a trailer for this title that appears to be a very original release.