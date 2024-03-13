Kim Jong Un is not thrilled with the Russian luxury car he gave to Vladimir Putin

Kim Jong Un received Auras as a gift from Vladimir Putin. Enthusiastic about luxury cars, the North Korean leader really appreciated this gift?

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un like each other. During the North Korean dictator’s last trip to Russia, his Russian counterpart wanted to please him by giving him a gift. Knowing the North Korean leader’s passion for luxury cars, especially limousines, the Russian president gave him an aura.

This young Russian brand makes luxurious and powerful limousines. It was created at the request of Putin, who made it the official brand of the Kremlin. In 2019, Orus presented its models for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show. The Sennet is inspired by British and German luxury car manufacturers. Its grille is reminiscent of a Rolls-Royce, its size reminiscent of the Mercedes S-Class.

Russian brand Auras presents its luxury, armored and hybrid limousine, the Senate, in Geneva. © P. DUCAMP – BFMTV

The Senate is a 3.1 ton armored car. It is also a hybrid model equipped with a V8 engine of around 600 horsepower, mated to a small electric motor. In 2021, Aurus plans to export worldwide with an aggressive price of 130,000 euros. The Russian brand planned to sell 500 per year.

This ambition was compromised after the invasion of Ukraine which led to trade sanctions for Russia. To free up unsold stock, Vladimir Putin may have decided to offer Kim Jong Un one for his personal use.

Washington joke

This present was the subject of comments in Seoul and Washington. The South Korean Unification Ministry believes it violates sanctions imposed on Pyongyang by the United Nations in 2017, also signed by Russia, which target any import of vehicles into North Korea.

This is not a problem for Washington. A spokesperson for American diplomacy instead played with caustic humor.

“I hope Kim has a good extended manufacturer’s warranty,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, adding that he “didn’t even know Russian luxury cars existed.”

Mercedes in special train

But perhaps the worst reaction was from the North Korean president, who did not comment, leaving his sister to issue an official statement. Indeed, his garage is full of the world’s most expensive and luxurious cars, which he brings from the Middle East via China. His favorite model has been the Mercedes Maybach 62 which follows him wherever he goes.

Moreover, during his visit to Russia, Putin went to pick up the North Korean leader at the airport and offered to travel with him in his Orus Senate President. Kim Jun Un refused. He chose to follow her in his Maybach 62, which he brought by special train from North Korea.

Another important detail, the train also had South Korean Hyundai Staria minivans intended for its escort. The presence was a headache for North Korean television, which broadcast images of the meeting. In the end, the North Korean population never knew about the presence of these cars built by the enemy. The leaked images made the Hyundai logo appear blurry and people were misled.