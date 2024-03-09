Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale: In distress, the actress gets the support of internet users

Kate Beckinsale has been flooded with support after sharing a cryptic message featuring a black square on social media.

The actress posted the black square on her Instagram account, sparking concern among her followers about the health of her 87-year-old father-in-law Roy Battersby.

Kate revealed that she arrived at the hospital to take to her bed after attending the Golden Globes over the weekend.

The star posted a photo of her eating on her hospital bed in her evening dress.

Although it has not been confirmed by the actress, comments from fans flooded Kate’s Instagram with words of condolences and prayers.

In December, Kate asked her fans to pray for the British television director who was in poor health.

She said online: “We need a miracle. This week has taken a scary turn for my dear father-in-law, Roy’s health, and we need every bit of it. “Love and magic hope he pulls through.”

Kate added that she would be “very grateful” if people “would be kind enough to send her some healing energy.”

She continued: “I’ll never forgive myself if I didn’t try to do everything I could.”

Kate’s mother Judy Lowe married Roy in 1997 on his 50th birthday. The actress’ father, Richard Beckinsale, died of a heart attack in March 1979.

