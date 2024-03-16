Kanye West has 60,000 pieces of Yeezy Gap brand stolen!

Kanye West is so angry! American rapper claims he had 60,000 pieces of Yeezy Gap brand stolen!

This is a big blow for Kanye West! American rapper claims he had 60,000 pieces of Yeezy Gap clothing stolen! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kanye West at war with Gap

Kanye West and Yeezy Gap brand still don’t like it! The latter wants to settle scores, and he risks going too far. The brand is claiming Kanye West A work that has never been done.

According to our colleagues at TMZ, Yeezy may have brought the big one Unapproved changes. But then the question arises as to what changes were made in it Kanye West had to do it ? He would not have installed an exterior ramp in the parking lot.

In addition! He would not have proceeded with the establishment of the tunnel. And that’s not all! Because Kanye West didn’t remove the ceiling lights. He neither built a wall nor removed three rooms He had to take a bath !

On the complaint shared, he declares the following: “ By failing to make and repair or restore further alterations to the premises…which Kanye West made without Gap’s participation or approval.”

before adding: ” He violated the strategic agreement. It directly and indirectly causes gap repair costs. and restoration of premises“A news The case comes to put water In the gas between Kanye West and Yeezy Gap.

The American rapper’s team announced it Over 60,000 pieces of clothing The “Yeezy GAP” collaboration was stolen from a Los Angeles warehouse.

Over 60,000 Yeezy Gap brand items stolen

According to our colleagues at TMZ, one of Kanye West’s relatives claims the stolen loot will be approx. $1.2 million. But at the moment, no one knows what Clothes became.

Kanye West’s team still looks at the rapper’s suspicious fan account … as he announced an event on Friday, March 15 with the sale of “Yeezy GAP” sweatshirts.

He sells each piece in Los Angeles for just $20. How confusing it is! Faced with the scale of the controversy, the organizer responded on his Instagram account:

“We work with brands, partners, shippers and customers around the world. We only work with products that are certified by multiple factors. The “YZY Gap” collection is no different. »

“The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigated the allegations of fraud and therefore cleared us of any allegations of misconduct.” Urban says. .

But for now, Kanye West’s team Not sure at all ! According to Milo Yiannopoulos, they will do anything to find their clothes. Moreover, they have already started by sending a cease-and-desist letter to the company.

So can Kanye West find all his clothes? So it is a matter of following.

