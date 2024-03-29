Kanye West declares himself the GOAT of US rap

After the publication of ” Like that », a diss-track from Kendrick Lamar towards Drake on a joint album by Metro Boomin and Future, The American hip-hop ecosystem is at war to define the ultimate goat.

Discussion is open

To our greatest delight, American rap is on fire. After Kendrick Lamar’s attack, Drake was quick to respond to him this Tuesday, March 26, on stage during a concert in Florida. “ I keep my head up, my back straight, my feet touching the ground and no matter what happens, I know that no one on this earth can come and piss me off. », explained the Canadian artist.

necessary, This controversy created many reactions. Kanye West could not miss the opportunity to speak on this topic. on his account Instagram, Ye got involved in the skirmish. ” Everyone knows I beat Kendrick on our “No More Parties in LA” feat. Everyone knows I bashed Drake at the Larry Hoover concert… There’s only one got “, he said politely.

After this statement, Shake West attacked the Chicago rapper. “ You stole all my flow and momentum to get number 1 in the charts, you’re delusional. »

We really don’t know how far this case will go. In any case, it is certain that the debate is open to choose the ultimate goat of American rap.