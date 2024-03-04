Kamala Harris has called for an ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza of at least six weeks

Condemning the “inhumane” conditions in the Palestinian enclave, the Vice-President of the United States called for an “immediate ceasefire” this Sunday March 3 for at least “six weeks”.

“Humanitarian Disaster”. The Vice-President of the United States, Kamala Harris, this Sunday, March 3, called for an “immediate ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip, which is subject to new deadly Israeli bombardments.

“Given the scale of suffering in Gaza, there should be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks,” said Kamala Harris.

“This will lead to the release of hostages and the delivery of a significant amount of aid,” she added, calling on Hamas to accept the deal. “Hamas says it wants a ceasefire. Well, there is a deal on the table. And as we said, Hamas has to accept that deal.”

The mediators’ proposal calls for a six-week pause in fighting and the release of 42 of the 130 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza against Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

“The Israeli government must do more”

A senior American official in Washington earlier confirmed that the Israelis had “in principle accepted the elements of the agreement”.

Kamala Harris also issued the strongest criticism of Israel yet from a senior US official, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to take steps to increase aid to Gaza.

“The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase aid flows. There are no excuses,” the vice president said.

She added that Israel should “open new crossing points” and “not impose unnecessary restrictions on aid distribution.”