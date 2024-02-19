Justine Bresaz-Bouchet, Biathlon Star: Victory With a Sweet, Rare First Name Just 1 Year After Her Daughter’s Birth

French biathlon is doing well, thanks to that! The world championships in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic have just concluded and the medal haul is very impressive for the French squad. With Justin Bressaz-Buchette’s gold medal and his compatriot Lou Jeanmonot’s bronze, the Blues depart with a total of 12 honours. An impressive result, especially with the retirement of legend Martin Fourcade, accustomed to bringing home his share of the medals. During these Worlds, many athletes shone, such as Quentin Fillon Mallet in men and Julia Simone in women, who won a total of 5 medals, including 2 individually.

A great performance, but despite everything, if we had to pick just one, it would definitely be Justin Bressaz-Bochet. The Albertville native (Savoie) was a big star of the pageant and at 27, she proved she is one of the greats. With 5 medals in 6 races, the Frenchwoman closed the world in style with a gold medal this Sunday, February 18 during the month’s opening. A performance all the more impressive given that just a year ago, the biathlete gave birth to her first child. Born on February 3, 2023 and returning to competition was necessarily complicated, but that apparently did not prevent him from returning to his best level.

Justine Bresaz-Buchette dedicates her win to her daughter Com and her husband

Totally savvy, Justine Bressaz-Bouchet gave birth to an adorable little girl, whom she decided to call Côme, as she announced shortly after her birth with a nice play on words. “Welcome to our beautiful little girl”she wrote in a post on Instagram, along with a photo of the infant. “Yes… a year ago, I had a little girl. I can’t wait to see her again and to see my family again tomorrow. I thought hard about the arrival of Julian (her husband) and Kom. Home and Who should be so happy”she declared after the mass-start at the microphone of L’Équipe channel.