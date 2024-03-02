Justin Bresaz-Buchette pleads guilty!

Just 7th in the individual race on Friday in Oslo, Justine Bresaz-Bouchet had major regrets after the race.

Recovery was complicated for the French biathletes. Less than a fortnight from the world championships, during which they shone, Justine Bresaz-Buchette and Julia Simon were far less festive in the 15km individual race in Oslo on Friday. While the former had to settle for a modest 7th place, the latter was further back and eventually finished in 16th place.

And the afternoon was worse as the race was won by World Cup leader Ingrid Tendrevold. Ahead of the mass start this Saturday, the Norwegian now holds a 122-point lead over Justine Bressaz-Buchette, her Dauphiné and Julia Simon. After the race, two tricolors were hit.

“I was struggling at the shooting range”

And if Julia Simon drew attention to the lack of freshness, especially the result of the energy-intensive world championships, her compatriot was very sorry. ” From my point of view today is very clearly a mixed race. I was struggling on the shooting range, I wasn’t able to release my bullets, make shots that were fluid, She thus repented. It was going a long way and I was on my heels so I’m moderately satisfied with my performance and I think I could have hoped for better. »

Comfortable on skis once again, to set the best time, Justine Bresaz-Bochet, on the other hand, suffers from not shooting and points to the fog, but not only…” With the presence of fog, which then lifted, we changed some target elements and I think I lost a few small points because of this. I was held back, I was probably too academic, too cautious and at some point you have to know how to get that. she explained.