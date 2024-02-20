Justin Bieber, Ice Spice… These Stars Dressed in Corianne Marine Serene at the Super Bowl

It’s an evening of all the best. On Sunday February 11, 2024, the Super Bowl Final, which took place in Las Vegas, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, drew more than 123 million American viewers. And Courage designer, Marine Serre, had a great display of stellar dressing on the stand.

Courage designer marines are very popular across the Atlantic. She has already dressed former first lady, Michelle Obama, and singer, Beyoncé in life and on stage.

The designer, specialist in “upcycling”, originally from Sainte-Féréole (Corrèze), once again benefited from a very good visibility, Sunday February 11, 2024, during a particularly tested game evening: the Super Bowl final between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. .

Silk shirt and full ensemble

To discover the Corrézienne brand, it was not on the field that we had to look, but in the stands. Singer Justin Bieber attended the match with his wife, model Hailey Bieber.

For the occasion, he wore a silk shirt called “All Over the Moon”. The shirt featuring the crescent moon has become a symbol of the French brand that is keen to reuse and transform existing fabrics to create haute-couture pieces.

A line-up of supercharged celebrities

Away from the star couple, there was another group of celebrities. Singer Taylor Swift, who came to encourage her partner Travis Kelce, was surrounded by her best friend, actress Blake Lively and American rapper, Ice Spice.

It was the latter who appeared on “Photocol” in a transparent ensemble by Marine Serre. It was a “Reborn Flocked Knit Sequined Mock Neck Top” from the current line called “Borderline” and matching leggings.

On stage, world star Beyoncé wears an outfit by designer Marine Serre from Courage

Another great ad for the designer since the Super Bowl has once again broken all audience records this year with over 123 million viewers in the United States.

Emily Offret