Justin Bieber: Hailey Bieber’s father is praying for him!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin seem to be going through a rough patch. In fact, the model’s father asked for prayers for the couple.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Doesn’t seem to be in top form. The reason? On Instagram, the model’s father asked his subscribers Some prayers for the couple. MCE TV tells you everything.

Justin Bieber has seen better days

With his hit songs, Justin Bieber The whole world has been conquered! Apart from her career, her private life has often been in the news. a For several years in the press, he made a very famous duet with Selena Gomez.

If their romance ended a long time ago, from now on, no interpreter Peaches Live a beautiful story with Hailey Baldwin. In 2018, the coupleGot engaged before getting married a year later.

Through good times and bad, the lovebirds have never stopped supporting each other. It must be said that Justin Bieber has come a long way.

Four years ago, Jaden Smith’s sidekick revealed that he was suffering from Lyme disease and chronic mononucleosis. In 2022, there was a slowdown after the announcement of a major interested party Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

As a reminder, this pathology Half of his face is paralyzed. On the web, so was Justin Bieber A shocking video has been shared to reveal the symptoms.

In February 2024, many of her fans were hoping to see her shine with Usher at the Super Bowl. However, the star chose to decline the singer’s offer. “I contacted everyone. Justin wasn’t the only person I talked to about doing this. But the time was not right. maybe later”, gave faith to the interpreter of Burn For the Breakfast Club.

Hailey Bieber supports him through thick and thin

In the media, Justin Bieber continues to proclaim that he has found balance because of his wife. ” She helps me a lot, because she is very organized. So he declared Billboard. But also: “She’s very structured, she follows her routine and is very responsible.”

Thanks to him, his lifestyle has literally changed. With Hailey Baldwin’s philosophy of lifethe artist Learned to refocus on essentials.

“My wife made me realize that I had to fulfill my responsibilities, Not being able to maintain the lifestyle I want”Justin Bieber added.

In any case, the main parties involved also experienced ups and downs. “Do we have any petty arguments or things? That we need to work a few times? Yes, of course, but it doesn’t work because I love it so much. I see myself with him forever,” Hailey Baldwin reported in the columns of she.

But recently the girl’s father Stephen Baldwin has shocked many of her fans. And for good reason, the actor shared A very mysterious message about him. More specifically a post from Victor Marx.

The real published Justin Bieber who sang I can sing of your love forever While playing the guitar.

“Christians, please, When you think of Justin and Hailey, Give them some time to pray a little so that they may gain wisdom, protection and draw closer to God.” We could read.“There are particular challenges being faced here People in high visibility situations.” Despite questions from internet users, the father did not want to say more.