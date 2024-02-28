Justice Hears Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie… and Sexually Assaults His Nurse

The patient of this generous nurse, a resident of Bagnols-sur-Sez, was not present at the hearing of the Nimes criminal court this Tuesday, February 27. He was being prosecuted for sexual abuse.

She has been practicing for ten years, but her nursing career has been on hold since June 2023. On June 3, around 6 p.m., this nurse visits a patient she treats every two weeks. He is the subject of protection measures, particularly enhanced guardianship, and has been hospitalized six times since 2015.

The defendant, who was not present at the hearing this Tuesday, did not explain the reason for the violence against the nurse. He assured during the investigation that he had committed the act, but that “ Invaded by the voices of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie!”, Nimes explains the president of the criminal court, Jérôme Rennes, who summarizes the process.

On the day of the incident, a forty-year-old man sought the services of a nurse to help him repair a healthcare device. The latter enters her patient’s house and, when she reaches the room, pounces on her… T-shirt torn, she is on the floor, but the victim screams and manages to escape after being sexually assaulted. is Minutes after the incident, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

” I went to his house ten-fifteen times without any incident. But then I was scared to death, he might rape me », testifies the woman still in emotion, who has been out of work since the attack.

” This is a completely ruined woman. It was premeditated, it was an actual attempted rape », estimate of Maître Marc Gallix for the civilian side.

” Serious and shocking facts », continues prosecutor Bertrand who demands 2 years including one year of probationary suspension with the obligation of psychiatric follow-up.

The defendant was also not represented by counsel. This Tuesday evening he was sentenced to 3 years, including 18 months, with a three-year probationary suspension with a responsibility to care. He benefited from a change in discretion. He is automatically included in the sex offender file.