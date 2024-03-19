Justice cancels ready-to-wear brand’s job protection plan

In receivership from September 2023, Naf Naf announced to the CSE in October the abolition of 88 permanent contracts, the termination of 26 fixed-term contracts and work-study contracts and 47 changes to employment contracts, we can read in the decision coming from the administration. Court of Montreuil (Seine-Saint-Denis).

There is good news for employees

It was then up to the Regional and Interdepartmental Directorate of the Economy, Employment, Work and Solidarity (DRIEETS) of the Île-de-France to carry out a certain number of restrictions, including “verifying” the scope of the “application of criteria” to the applicable legal order of dismissal. and was adopted in accordance with the provisions of the Agreement.”

And that “defined professional categories bring together all employees who, within the company, perform tasks of a similar nature that require general professional training”. However, the court notes, “it does not appear either from the terms of the approval decision, nor from other documents in the file, nor from the administration’s defense submissions, that (DRIEETS) would have conducted these investigations”.

“We are happy because it will allow employees to contest their dismissal with an industrial tribunal” and claim additional compensation despite being left “with a near minimum”, welcomed the Sud Commerce and Trade Union representative. Services, Sarah Pitchout. According to CFDT, today Naf Naf employs 621 employees in France and has 112 branch stores and 60 affiliated stores.

Heavy in debt due to unpaid rent, particularly during Covid, the company was placed into receivership in September 2023 and cut staff and stores. In October 2023, the CFDT announced that Naf Naf planned to close 17 stores as part of a new social plan, putting more than a hundred jobs at risk.